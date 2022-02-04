Dying Light 2 Stay Human file size – How many gigabytes is Dying Light 2?

Managing your games and their install sizes have been a common problem for many gamers for quite a few years now. As games get larger, you continuously need to have the storage capacity to fit all your favorite titles on your console or PC. However, hard drives are increasingly being filled up, and SSDs are still expensive. With all this in mind, how many GBs does it take to install Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Compared with all the largest games currently available on the market, Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s install size is not too terrible on current generation consoles. In fact, if you are struggling to fit in some games, you will probably be pretty relieved. That being said, it is larger on older consoles and PC.

Here are the current install sizes for Dying Light 2 Stay Human on each platform at launch.

PC – 60 GB

PlayStation 4 – 50.98 GB

PlayStation 5 – 25.49 GB

Xbox One – 60 GB

Xbox Series X – 34.6 GB

Depending on what platform you are playing on, Dying Light 2 Stay Human may take up a bit of space on your hard drive but will not be nearly as bad as some other games. Of course, as time passes and the game receives more updates and expansions, these numbers will inflate, but, especially on PlayStation 5, the install numbers are pretty nice.