Dying Light 2 Stay Human: How to follow the blood trail during The Lost Light

The Lost Light is a story quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human given to you by Juan. Your objectives are to find a missing Peacekeeper squad, and to recover a cache of UV lamps. When you find the missing squad you discover that they have been slaughtered by berserk Renegades, and there is a blood trail leading away from the scene of the slaughter. Your objective is to follow the blood trail, and you need to use your Survivor Sense to highlight it. Unfortunately, you might encounter a bug or glitch along the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The problem with this mission is that the blood trail is very long, and that your Survivor Sense can just stop working properly after a while. We were almost at the end of the trail when we got mobbed by a swarm of Infected. After we’d wiped them out, the blood trail would no longer show up, so we didn’t know where to go. Fortunately, we figured it out, and here are directions to the body you’re looking for, that you can use if the blood trail isn’t showing up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the scene of the massacre, head west across the street and go through the passageway to the left. Turn left at the end of the passageway so that you’re heading south, and you’ll come to another shorter, wider passage (there’ll be an Electric Fence here if you’ve given this Zone, and two others, to the Survivors). This passage will probably be full of Infected, so kill them all and continue to the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, your objective should update and change to “Search the roof” but, because of a bug, it might remain “Follow the blood trail” despite the fact that you can no longer see the blood trail. The roof you need to search is the one directly above the passage you just fought your way through, so parkour your way up there. You can find the body of a PK soldier on the southwest side of the roof even if the quest didn’t update properly.