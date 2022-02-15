Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Should you kill Francis and/or Avery during To Kill or Not to Kill?

The To Kill or Not to Kill side quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is given by Paul, who sits at a table by the bar in the Fish Eye. The quest will be marked on your map, but there won’t be a quest marker over Paul’s head. Paul tells you about Avery and Francis, the leaders of a gang of bandits. And he asks you to find his missing salvage team, led by Daisy and her son Fitz. Paul believes that Daisy and Fitz are in the Incubate building. As you might have guessed from its name, this quest features some dramatic choices.

Follow the quest marker to the Incubate building and open the double doors. Talk to Daisy, and she’ll ask you to go and search the nearby Larribee building. Follow the quest marker there and, once inside the quest area, use your Survivor Sense to highlight clues. Find and investigate two bandit corpses, some bloody tracks and, most importantly, a map with a note attached. You need to interact with the map twice — once to inspect it, once to use it. When you use it, you can read the note which is from Avery to Francis, and indicates that they are planning an ambush.

Now follow the map marker to Francis’ camp. The camp is at the top of a high building, so you’ll need to use your parkour skills to get up there. Just keep an eye out for various yellow items of scenery — they’re showing you the way. Kill all the bandits inside, taking care not to let them knock you out of the windows. When you kill the last bandit, a door will open and Francis will step out. Talk to him and he will tell you that everything is Avery’s fault, and that Fitz is still alive.

If you tell Francis you don’t believe him, then insist that he’s lying, he will concede that he is lying, then attack you, so kill him. If you say, “If he’s dead, you’re next,” then he won’t attack you. Either way, you’re going to Avery’s camp at the Metropol next.

The quickest way to the Metropol is to paraglide but, however you get there, be warned that the Downtown Thugs bandit camp is on the lower levels of the building, so if you haven’t cleared it already, you’ll have the Downtown Thugs to contend with. You don’t need to defeat them to complete this mission though, so you can just do your best to avoid them instead. There are some stairs in this building, but it won’t surprise you to learn that you’ll have to make most of your ascent on the outside of the building. Again, yellow ledges and red platforms lead the way.

When you find Avery torturing Fitz to death, your conversation with him will depend on whether or not you killed Francis. If you killed Francis, you’ll tell Avery and he’ll reward you for saving him the trouble. If you didn’t kill Francis, you’ll realize that Francis wanted you to kill Avery, and so Avery will tell you to go back and kill Francis. Either way, Avery will tell you to offer Paul and Daisy a “deal” whereby he takes all her turf and gives nothing in return.

If you decline the deal, you’ll have to kill Avery. If you say, “Is that all you got?” then Avery will talk some more, then you can choose again to fight him, or to let Paul and Daisy know about the “deal”. Whether or not you kill Avery, you’ll get the Eye of Horus pin badge from Fitz’s body. At this point, if Francis is dead, your objective will be to return to Paul. If he’s not, then your objective will be to report back to Francis.

If and when you report back to Francis, your conversation will vary depending on whether or not Avery is dead. If Avery is dead, then Francis will attack you. If Avery is alive, then you have a choice between fighting him and letting him go in return for learning the location of his secret stash. The secret stash has only low value items in it, and Paul will only way the full reward of 1,000 Old World Money if you’ve killed both brothers (he pays 250 if either is still alive). So, you should definitely kill both Francis and Avery in the To Kill or Not to Kill side quest. You get more Old World Money that way.