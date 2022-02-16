Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Should you lie to the PK or tell the truth during Deep Cover?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the Deep Cover side quest becomes available after you complete the A Place to Call Home story quest. Find the quest givers, Stan and Ollie, on a rooftop a short distance west of Juniper Windmill. They have lost contact with Careen, another Peacekeeper who was sent into a Renegade camp as a spy. They ask you to infiltrate the camp, give you some forged papers, and tell you the following codeword phrase:

Screenshot by Gamepur

“Have you milked the goats?”

“Goat milk is too sour for my tastes.”

Follow the marker to the Renegade camp and the guard will let you in. Careen is in a room on the second floor, but the door is locked. To unlock it, you have to speak to two other women. The first is sitting on a long couch in the brightly lit area to the left of the entrance. To find the second, take the stairs to the top floor and find her leaning on a vending machine in the break room. The PK will radio and tell you that your cover has been blown, so you have just 60 seconds to find Careen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go down the stairs to the second floor, switch on your flashlight, and go through the dark, open doorway next to the stairs. Crawl through a couple of holes and you’ll find Careen, who’ll tell you that she’s fallen in love with Alfonse, one of the Renegades. She asks you to tell the PKs that she’s been discovered and executed, so you then have the following options:

I lie to the PK

I tell the PK the truth

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you lie to the PK, Careen gives you 750 Old World Money, and shows you a safe way out of the camp. You also get 1,500 Combat XP and 4,000 Parkour XP.

If you tell the PK the truth, Careen will call for help and you’ll have to kill her and her Renegade friends. You’ll get 2,500 Combat XP and 1,000 Parkour XP.

And if you fail to find Careen within 60 seconds (or find her and attack her), you have to kill all the Renegades, then find clues as to Careen’s fate. Then you’ll get 2,000 Combat XP upon completion of the quest.

So, you should lie to the PK in the Deep Cover side quest if you want the best rewards.