Dying Light 2 Stay Human: What is the safe code in the Undying Affection side quest?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, after you’ve completed A Place to Call Home, a quest giver named Charlotte will appear on the corner of a rooftop north of the Pine Windmill. She won’t be there at night, but during the daytime she stands by a tree and sings. Talk to Charlotte to start the Undying Affection side quest, in which your objective is to retrieve some mementos from a safe in her former office. In this quest there is no safe code note to be found. Instead, Charlotte tells you the safe code, but not as a number. The Undying Affection safe code is, “Turn the dial twice to the right, once to the left, once to the right.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

And she’ll repeat this once if you ask her to. You’ll tell her that you’ll remember it, but seeing as you’re reading this guide, you probably forgot. You don’t have to enter numbers on this safe. Instead, unlock the Undying Affection safe using the following dialogue options:

Twice to the right

Once to the left

Once to the right

Open

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll get Charlotte’s mementos, as well as a valuable bracelet to sell to a vendor. Take the mementos back to Charlotte to complete the Undying Affection side quest.