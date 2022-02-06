Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Why are Military Convoys not clearing?

Military Convoys are a great source of loot in Dying Light 2 Stay Human – perhaps an even better source of loot than you realise. They contain a lot of military grade resources, and other rare items, but the loot is always secured behind locks that are hard to pick, and guarded by large swarms of Infected, usually including at least one huge one. Once you’ve got the loot, you might be wondering why the Military Convoy hasn’t been crossed off the map? Is there something you’ve missed? Is this a bug? Well, no. The truth is better than that.

Is it possible to clear a Military Convoy in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The answer is yes and no. The game does acknowledge when you’ve cleared all of the loot from a convoy, but maybe not in the way you’d expect. As soon as you take that last item, you’ll hear a crash, and a fresh swarm of Infected will come rushing at you. That swarm is your signal that you have cleared the Military Convoy… for now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reason that you don’t get any other kind of notification, and that the Military Convoy doesn’t get crossed off the map, is that Military Convoys will replenish with time. So once you’ve cleared a Military Convoy, try going back to it the next day. You should find that the locks have been secured and that the loot has been restocked. If you don’t get a “pick lock” icon when you go up close to the truck doors, then you need to leave it longer before coming back again.