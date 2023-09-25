EA Sports FC 24: EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 Guide

EA Sports FC Pro is the official eSport of EA Sports FC 24. Alongside EA’s revamp of the FIFA series, it’s pushing a new eSport that will allow fans of the games to join in with pros and compete for huge prize pools around the world.

The inaugural eSport championship for EA Sports FC 24 is the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024. The season will run alongside the first year of this new series with weekly competitions that culminate in a colossal battle of the titans for the ultimate glory.

Related: EA Sports FC 24 Complete Guide – Tips, Tricks, Trailers & Ultimate Team

All Fixtures for the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024

Screenshot via EA

We’ve listed all the fixtures for the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 in as much detail as we can below. We’ll update this article regularly as new details on the weekly matches become available.

League Type Team Names Date Score FC Pro Open TBA October 2023 to February 2024 TBA FC Pro Leagues TBA February 2024 to May 2024 TBA FC Pro World Championship TBA June 2024 TBA

How Does the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 Work

The EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 is split into three stages. First is the FC Open, where veteran players and newcomers can battle it out for a place in the championship. Next comes the FC Pro Leagues, which consists of matches between FC Pro’s Football League partners from the Premiere League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, LALIGA, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, and many more.

Finally, 32 proven players will come together to compete in the FC Championship. The players will be made up of 4 from the FC Open, and 28 from the FC Pro League, making for a decent mix and potential for underdogs to sneak in and wipe the floor with professionals. The prize pool for this final stage is $1 million, which the top teams will take home a split of.

The tournament will put on a range of virtual and physical events. For the most part, the weekly matches that happen during each stage will be virtual, though. It seems like the FC Championship will be an in-person event, but the exact details have yet to be confirmed.

The game mode players will be using for the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 is Ultimate Team. Here, players can put together their ultimate team and pit it against others who have done the same. With so much variation between players and teams, there should be some real diversity on display between all the potential player combinations.

Who Can Play in the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024

Screenshot via EA Sports FC 24 YouTube channel

Anyone can compete in the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024. While only pro players with affiliated clubs can participate in the FC Pro League, the FC Open is open to anyone. Players around the world can put together their best team in Ultimate Team and use them to fight it out for a spot in the FC Championship, and a shot at the prize money.

What Game is Being Played in the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024

Screenshot via EA Sports FC YouTube channel

The game being played for the entirety of the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 is EA Sports FC 24. This is the latest entry in the FIFA series, just under a different name, making it the first every EA Sports FC title. Every match between pros, regardless of when in the season it takes place, will be played in this game.

What Platform Do Pros Play on in the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every match in the EA Sports FC Pro eChampionship League 2024 is played on a PlayStation 5. EA confirmed this to Gamepur alongside all the information provided about the championship. We don’t know the exact reason that PS5 is the preferred platform, but the important thing is that it gives players a level playing field to work with. No one is using anything other than this device, either during online or in-person events.