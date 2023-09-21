EA Sports FC 24 Complete Guide – Tips, Tricks, Trailers & Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 is one of the biggest games ever to be launched by publisher EA. It’s a massive shift in focus away from the previous FIFA model, delivering a more specific experience that fans of EA’s sports games can really dig their teeth into.

In this guide, we’ve broken down everything players need to know about EA Sports FC 24, from guides on performing certain tricks or getting the game set up just right to UIltimate Team and multiplayer tips to help players dominate.

When is the Release Date for EA Sports FC 24

Screenshot via EA Sports FC 24 YouTube channel

EA Sports FC 24 will be released on September 29, 2023. This is the official release day for the standard version of the game and should be when most players jump in. However, if players purchase a premium version of the title, they can play it 7 days early. Those 7 days will give them an edge in the competitive scene and allow them to invest themselves fully in their favorite sport and scratch that football itch much sooner.

When Does Early Access Begin for EA Sports FC 24

Screenshot via PlayStation Store

Early access for EA Sports FC 24 starts on September 22, 2023, for fans who have purchased the game’s Ultimate Edition. This edition costs around $40/£40 more than the standard version but also packs in 4,700 FC Points, the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign, the Nike Ultimate Team Loan & Kit, the TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player, and everything from the standard edition on top.

All Game Modes in EA Sports FC 24

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve listed every game mode in EA Sports FC 24 below. We’ve also included a brief explanation of those modes so players can understand what’s available in the game.

Co-Op Seasons – A full season of games to play with a friend on the same team.

– A full season of games to play with a friend on the same team. Clubs – A game mode where multiple players take on various roles within a team and play for their spot in the leaderboards.

– A game mode where multiple players take on various roles within a team and play for their spot in the leaderboards. VOLTA – This game mode focuses on street football and has RPG elements, allowing players to steadily upgrade their character over time.

– This game mode focuses on street football and has RPG elements, allowing players to steadily upgrade their character over time. Ultimate Team Co-Op – Players can work together through Ultimate Team together online.

– Players can work together through Ultimate Team together online. Ultimate Team – Players set up their own teams based on players they’ve unlocked by purchasing packs. The team’s performance on an individual level determines how well they do overall.

Online Friendlies – Single games against random people or friends online.

– Single games against random people or friends online. Online Seasons – A full season of games against random players or friends online.

Does EA Sports FC 24 Have Crossplay & Cross-Platform Progression

Screenshot via EA Sports FC 24 YouTube channel

Ea Sports FC 24 has limited crossplay across two sets of platforms. Those playing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC are able to play with or against on another using crossplay, but PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are excluded.

Those on PS4 and Xbox One are able to play together, just not with current-gen platforms or PCs. For those players on Nintendo Switch, there’s no crossplay at all. The reason for these sets is that each game version has different contents based on hardware capability. Ultimately, that’s why the least powerful of them all, the Switch, can’t achieve any level of crossplay.

EA has also confirmed that EA Sports FC 24 won’t support cross-platform progression. This means that a player’s progress in-game is linked to the platform they purchased the game for and can’t be used on any other device. For example, if someone buys the game for PS5, they could continue their progress on PS4 or another PS5, but not Xbox, PC, or Switch.

EA Sports FC 24 Name Change Explained

Screenshot via EA Sports FC YouTube channel

In 2022, it was announced that the partnership between EA and FIFA would end, marking FIFA 23 as the final FIFA game. However, that didn’t mean EA was done with its football franchise. The EA Sports FC name brings what was FIFA into the fold of EA’s sports brand and gives the publisher a chance to start fresh and appeal to even more fans.

While the full details of exactly what happened aren’t known, EA has previously stated that it chose not to renew its partnership because of the cost of doing so. It seems as though FIFA wanted to charge an exorbitant amount for EA to keep the FIFA name and gambled that the publisher would stick with it for the sake of its franchise.

EA Sports FC 24 looks fantastic and has been incredibly well received by casual and pro players alike. All things considered, it seems as though the move away from the FIFA name hasn’t harmed the series at all.

All Trailers for EA Sports FC 24

The clubs deep dive trailer goes over most of the clubs that players can use while they’re working through everything EA Sports FC 24 has to offer.

The Ultimate Team deep dive trailer showcased the Ultimate Team mode, which is appearing outside of the FIFA name for the first time ever in this game.

The match day experience trailer goes over exactly that, what it’s like on match day when players come to play against another team.

The career mode trailer was one of the most exciting for us because it shows off how in-depth the management and story side of EA Sports FC 24 is.

In the gameplay deep dive, players got an idea of how each specific mechanic works in the game ahead of their time playing it.

The first gameplay trailer for the title showed off exactly what players can expect when they dive into the ultimate football videogame.

The Announcement trailer for EA Sports FC 24 was one of the most highly anticipated in the franchise’s history. Up until this game, the FIFA license had labeled the game, but now EA has broken away to create a fresh look.