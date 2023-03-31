Elden Ring: How to activate the Rampart Tower elevator in Stormveil Castle

Stormveil Castle is likely the first Legacy Dungeon you reach in Elden Ring, and it’s a multi-level maze of elevators, repeating hallways, and ambushes. Midway through, you’ll reach the Rampart Tower Site of Grace near a vacant elevator shaft. Activating the elevator will take you through some dangerous locales, but it also gives easy access to the bowels of the castle.

Activating the Rampart Tower elevator in Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring

Trying to activate the lever near the Rampart Tower Site of Grace elevator shaft without bringing the elevator itself up will give you the “Contraption does not move” message. It does move, of course. To enable the lever, which returns the elevator to the top floor, you first need to go down to where it currently rests.

From the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, go through the doorway to the north of the room. You’ll know you’re in the right place thanks to the several Stormhawks and copious explosive barrels. Defeat or avoid the Stormhawks and turn left onto the parapet, looking out over the empty sky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump onto the westernmost portion of the platform’s railing, then drop down onto the platform below it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk around the castle wall until you see a thin ledge up against the side of the structure. Head across to the platform in the distance, then drop down again, then once more. Over the edge of this rocky landing is a dark brown platform that looks stable enough. Jump down onto it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you drop onto the outcrop, it’ll crumble, and you’ll fall quite a ways — but don’t panic. As long as you land on the soft green foliage below, you won’t take any damage.

Continue south along the narrow rocky ledge; you should see a small archway in the distance. After a few moments, a Crucible Knight will walk around the corner. You can defeat him for the Aspect of the Crucible: Horns Incantation, but if your only goal is the elevator, simply run by him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the archway, up the ruined stairs, and turn left to go back inside the tower. Stand on the button in the center of the Rampart Elevator to activate it. You’ll then ride the elevator quickly up the shaft, past multiple floors, until coming to rest at the Rampart Tower. Now you can use the elevator whenever you choose, and if you send it down for whatever reason, the lever nearby will be active to bring it back up to you.