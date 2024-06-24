Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree All Major Bosses In Order

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree expansion surprised the fans with its massive scale. The DLC’s area called the “Land of Shadow” is jam-packed with new weapons, enemies and bosses of a large variety. There are almost 80+ new bosses in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion with several named bosses. Right now, I’ll cover the major bosses that you are required to defeat in order to finish the main story.

Order of the Major Bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Among all the bosses in the DLC, there are a total of 4 major bosses in the game that you need to defeat in order to progress the story. Here’s the order that you’ll be encountering the major bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Boss location rewards Messmer The Impaler Top of the Shadow Keep (Specimen Storage) 400,000 runes, Remembrance of the Impaler, Messmer’s Kindling Romina, Saint Of The Bud Ancient Rauh Ruins inside Church of the Bud 380,000 runes, Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud Needle Knight Leda And Allies Across the Cleaning Chamber Anteroom in Enir-Ilim Leda’s Sword, Leda’s Armor, Oathseeker Knight Helm, Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets, Oathseeker Knight Greaves Promised Consort Radahn/Radahn Consort of Miquella Divine Gate Front Staircase in Enir-Ilim Remembrance of a God and a Lord Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree Main Boss Order

These are all the main bosses that you need to defeat in order to complete the DLC story. Considering their importance, it goes without saying that they’ll be the toughest bosses in the Land of Shadow. When it comes to first two bosses, you can face either one of them before. However, it’s after defeating them that you’ll be able to burn the Sealing Tree and reveal the Enir-Ilim.

After going into the Enir-Ilim, you’ll encounter the third boss, Needle Knight Leda and her allies. Her allies that you’ll face can change depending on the choices you made in the game. Once you defeat Leda, you’ll be able to advance through the Enir-llim. After her, you’ll reach Divine Gate Front Staircase where you’ll access the area to battle Radahn in his prime.

There you have it. If you haven’t started out the DLC yet, check out our guide on accessing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you’re having issues starting the DLC, we also have a guide up address the error while trying to access the Shadow of Erdtree DLC.

