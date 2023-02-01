Escape the Darkness Codes (February 2023)

Join the horrifying contest between a group of survivors and a dangerous killer in the Roblox game Escape the Darkness. It is an asymmetrical competitive game similar to games such as Dead by Daylight, in which a group of players bands together as survivors with the goal of outsmarting and escaping the vicious killer played by a solo player, whose goal is to catch them all before they can escape.

You can use codes in Escape the Darkness to obtain Shards. These Shards are a vital in-game currency used to make your characters stronger by leveling them up with upgrades and special powers.

Related: Roblox Tapping Horror Codes

All Roblox Escape the Darkness codes list

Roblox Escape the Darkness codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Escape the Darkness.

Deeter — Rewards: 250 Shards

— Rewards: 250 Shards TeraBrite — Rewards: 250 Shards

— Rewards: 250 Shards Russo — Rewards: 250 Shards

Roblox Escape the Darkness codes (Expired)

These are all the expired Roblox codes for Escape the Darkness.

WELCOME-BACK — Rewards: 300 Shards

— Rewards: 300 Shards 5000-LIKES — Rewards: 150 Shards

— Rewards: 150 Shards 10000LIKES — Rewards: 150 Shards

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ballista

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Escape the Darkness.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Roblox and launch Escape the Darkness. Click the Store icon on the left side of the screen. On the Store page, copy and paste or enter the working code into the Enter Code Here… text box found at the top of the screen. Press the Redeem Code button to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Escape the Darkness codes

The best way to get more codes for Escape the Darkness is to check back to this guide, which will be updated with new codes as they are released. Alternatively, there are more ways to keep up with the game, such as following the game’s social media accounts. You can join the developer Bitware Games’ Roblox group. Similarly, you can follow the Bitware Games Twitter account, as well as join the Escape the Darkness Discord server. By doing all of that, you can keep up with the news about the game, stay in touch with the community, and even get new codes.

Why are my Roblox Escape the Darkness codes not working?

Codes may not work for several reasons. For example, you might have misspelled the code or left a space or character that shouldn’t be there. That’s why copying and pasting codes from the list directly into the text box is the easiest and best way to do it. Besides, codes will expire over time, so you could be trying to redeem a code that’s no longer valid. And lastly, codes are most often useable only once, and you might be trying to redeem a code from which you’ve already received a reward.

What is Roblox Escape the Darkness?

Escape the Darkness is a Roblox experience in which you can choose between playing as a survivor or as a killer. Depending on your choice, your goal is to either escape from the killer with other players or in contrast to that, kill all players as the killer. To help you reach your goals, you can level up your characters to become stronger each time you play a new game of Escape the Darkness.