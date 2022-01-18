Every Activision Blizzard franchise Microsoft now owns

With the news that Microsoft has purchased Activision Blizzard, many fans are wondering about the scope of the transaction. While last year’s Bethesda acquisition seemed huge at the time, the Activision Blizzard deal dwarfs it in terms of price. Where purchasing Bethesda cost Microsoft $7.5 billion, the Activision Blizzard purchase will come at a reported $70 billion.

Although blockbuster titles like Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft may be obvious parts of the acquisition, there are plenty of smaller franchises involved in the deal as well. Microsoft is purchasing the likes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Phantasmagoria, and even former Sony mainstays Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. A good number of the franchises, like Guitar Hero, have also gone quite some time without entries, though it remains to be seen whether that changes as they go forward under Microsoft’s leadership.

The full list of franchises included in the acquisition are below: