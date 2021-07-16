Every Among Us character, ranked by popularity

For as long as people have been playing Among Us, players have wondered just what these little Crewmates are up to. What is their mission? And why do Impostors always show up to not only impede their progress but straight-up murder these cute little beans? While the Among Us lore still remains a mystery, players have very quickly imprinted onto several of the Among Us characters, whether they relate to their color scheme or some other aspect. And even better, players began making fanart of their own “Crewsonas,” creating their own characters and head canon for Among Us lore.

Months before adding several new colors to Among Us, developer Innersloth released data on their own findings of the most popular colors chosen by players. With some Twitter replies from Innersloth filling in the gaps, we determined the order of popularity for the original colors.

Among Us original colors, ranked by popularity

Red Black White Cyan Yellow Blue Pink Purple Orange Lime Brown Green

want more data? i got more data!! here are the most and least popular Crewmate colors



RIP to brown, my color of choice

Among Us new colors, unranked

With new colors to choose from and a max player cap increase of 15 players, there are more opportunities for players to fight over which colors they want to use. Some colors such as Rose have already skyrocketed in popularity, but as players are still breaking in these new characters, it’s tough to tell where they fit in with the older colors just yet.

Maroon

Rose

Banana

Grey

Tan

Coral