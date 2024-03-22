Category:
Where to Find Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley (& How To Farm it)

Iridium is the most expensive and rarest mineral in the game. Here's how you can get Iridium with the best farming method in Stardew Valley.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 09:16 pm
An Iridium Farm in Stardew Valley
Screenshot by Gamepur

Stardew Valley‘s precious Iridium is a sought-after resource and for a good reason – you can use it to improve each one of your tools, set up a Smile Hutch, and quickly get rich in the game. 

In this guide, we’ll delve into the various ways to obtain Iridium and strategies for efficient Iridium farming. Plus, if you want a Crystalarium, which can replicate any ore you place inside, you’ll need two Iridium Bars. If that’s not good enough a reason to send you out to mine every rock in the Valley, then I don’t know what is. Here’s how to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley.

How to Get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley

Irium Ore in the player's inventory in Stardew Valley
Screenshot by Gamepur

Iridium in Stardew Valley can be obtained via mining or fishing.

Iridium Ore can be mined from Iridium Nodes and Mystic Stones found in Skull Cavern, Volcano Dungeon, and Quarry at Mining Skill level 10. The deeper you descend into the Skull Cavern, the higher your chances of finding Iridium Ore.

Though mining is definitely the way to go, Iridium ore in Stardew Valley can also be fished via the Super Cucumber pond. This passive method has meager yields, but having one running on your farm doesn’t hurt.

How to Farm Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley

Spicy Eel in the player's inventory in Stardew Valley
Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to farm Iridium in Stardew Valley is by mining in the Desert’s Skull Cavern with a slingshot, two Iridium Band rings, a bunch of buffing meals, some staircases, and much luck. Before giving this farming method a go, unlock the Desert by completing the Vault Bundle. Here’s a quick breakdown of the best Iridium Farming method:

Player checking a shaft leading down
Screenshot by Gamepur
  1. Daily luck impacts how often shafts spawn, so sleep until you have good luck. When ready to start the best mining day, carry on to step 2.
  2. Equip two Iridium Bands to get an extended magnetism range. This way, mined resources will get collected automatically. 
  3. Carry healing and buffing foods like high-quality cheese and Spicy Eel to mine effectively and stay safe.
  4. Equip a slingshot loaded with explosive ammo to speed up the mining operation.
  5. Teleport to Calico Desert at 6:00 a.m. using the Desert Warp Totems.
  6. Use as many staircases as you can to get deeper into the mines. However, if you have a limited number of them, prioritize infested floors.
  7. Keep mining past 1:00 a.m. Even if you pass out, you’ll only lose some gold, not items. It’s worth it to squeeze every minute of Iridium farming you can get in Stardew Valley.
