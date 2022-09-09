Every era in MyNBA Eras, explained

MyNBA Eras is a basketball historian’s dream come true, as the NBA 2K23 franchise mode gives players the freedom to choose which decade they begin their dynasty in. Thus, you can expect there to be different rules, players, and teams in each era. So, to ensure you find the best fit, here is every playable era and how they stand out from the rest in 2K23’s MyNBA mode.

All eras in the MyNBA Eras franchise mode

MyNBA now offers four different eras for you to pick from, though it is important to note that you can experience every time period with a single team as long as you continue playing after the given era is over. Additionally, all changes made within these eras are entirely based on the league’s history. So, as Charlotte earned its first basketball team in 1988, prepare to see the Hornets enter the league during that season. You can find all four eras and their features below.

The Magic vs Bird Era

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Magic vs Bird Era will start you out at the beginning of the 1983 season, the earliest you can begin a MyNBA franchise. The era kicks off with 23 teams, including the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics and Kansas City Kings, but the league will expand throughout the ’80s with the additions of the Hornets, Heat, Magic, and Timberwolves. During this time, refs will be more lenient toward aggressive players, allowing you to perform physical plays and hand checks without getting called for a foul.

The period also stays true to reality when factoring in broadcasts and drafts. The Magic vs Bird Era has its own unique grainy presentation filter and score bug to reflect televised games of the time. Off the court, players will spot Michael Jordan as one of the many legends available in the 1984 draft class.

The Jordan Era

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fans of the Jordan Challenge will likely favor The Jordan Era the most, as it bears the same NBC-style broadcast presentation, and of course, Michael Jordan at the very beginning of his prime. As the era begins in 1991, it dawns a 27-team league with the Raptors and Grizzlies later joining in 1995. In terms of ruleset, Back to Basket violations will be remain legal until the 1999 season, while zone defense formations won’t be allowed in your playbook until 2001.

The Kobe Era

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beginning in 2002, The Kobe Era is most known for its 2003 NBA Draft, a class featuring LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwayne Wade. Its league is home to 29 teams and will not reach the current 30-team format until the Charlotte Bobcats are added in the 2004 season. The era takes inspiration from early 2K iterations with its presentation clearly molded after old games televised by ESPN.

The Kobe Era even introduces new menus and rules in almost every one of its seasons. For instance, instant replay becomes implemented in the 2002 season, followed by the social media menu in 2007. Until the 2022 season, several teams will undergo massive rebrands, changing their courts, logos, and uniforms. The most notable being the Sonics morphing into the Thunder right before the 2008 season.

Related: All badges in NBA 2K23 – Full list

The Modern Era

Image via 2K

If you’re looking to play MyNBA with the current ruleset and players, The Modern Era provides a franchise experience most akin to recent NBA 2K titles. It is set at the start of the 2022 season and features all current players and teams. More importantly, The Modern Era is the only time period that includes full team customization and the Play-In Tournament. Directly from the start of this era, each game will sport 2K’s present-day broadcast format, offering courtside interviews, guest commentators, and a contemporary HUD layout. Those beginning in The Modern Era can run their dynasty until the 2102 season with every rule that is now in place.