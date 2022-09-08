All badges in NBA 2K23 – Full list

Much like in prior years, NBA 2K23 is bringing back badges. Badges are a vital part of any MyPlayer, as these items, when equipped and upgraded, give special boosts that can prove to be a major difference while playing online, or in MyCareer. So, what badges are in NBA 2K23? Let’s go over the full list.

Finishing

Aerial Wizard – Ability to successfully complete alley–oops and putbacks*

– Ability to successfully complete alley–oops and putbacks* Acrobat – Boosts the ability to make layups that have a high degree of difficulty

– Boosts the ability to make layups that have a high degree of difficulty Backdown Punisher – Increases the chances of a player successfully backing down their opponent

– Increases the chances of a player successfully backing down their opponent Bully – Like Giannis and LeBron, able to finish strong by bulldozing through traffic*

– Like Giannis and LeBron, able to finish strong by bulldozing through traffic* Dream Shake – Raises the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes in the post

– Raises the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes in the post Dropstepper – Improves a player’s ability to effectively use dropsteps in the past

– Improves a player’s ability to effectively use dropsteps in the past Fast Twitch – Speeds up ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest

– Speeds up ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest Fearless Finisher – Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue

– Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue Giant Slayer – Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders

– Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders Grace Under Pressure – Gives a boost to standing shots that happen close to the basket

– Gives a boost to standing shots that happen close to the basket Hook Specialist – Boosts hook shot ability

– Boosts hook shot ability Limitless Takeover – When attacking the basket, players will start their dunk or layup gather from farther out than others

– When attacking the basket, players will start their dunk or layup gather from farther out than others Lob City Finisher – Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop dunk/layup

– Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop dunk/layup Masher – Increases ability to finish inside layups over defenders*

– Increases ability to finish inside layups over defenders* Mouse in the House – Higher chance of successfully finishing when attacking a smaller defender

– Higher chance of successfully finishing when attacking a smaller defender Post Spin Technician – Improves the ability of a post spin or drive to work effectively

– Improves the ability of a post spin or drive to work effectively Posterizer – Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent

– Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent Pro Touch – Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing or aiming

– Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing or aiming Putback Boss – Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound

– Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound Rise Up – Increases the likelihood of dunking the ball when standing in the painted area

– Increases the likelihood of dunking the ball when standing in the painted area Slithery – Makes it easier to gather through traffic, avoiding collisions and strips

– Makes it easier to gather through traffic, avoiding collisions and strips Tear Dropper – Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim

– Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim Unstrippable – Chances of being stripped when attacking the basket are reduced

Shooting

Agent 3 – Ability to hit difficult 3PT shots off the dribble*

– Ability to hit difficult 3PT shots off the dribble* Amped – Reduces the shooting attribute penalties when fatigued and when moving excessively prior to shooting*

– Reduces the shooting attribute penalties when fatigued and when moving excessively prior to shooting* Blinders – Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers

– Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers Catch & Shoot – Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch

– Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch Circus Threes – Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s

– Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s Claymore – Increases a spot up shooter’s ability to knock down catch and shoot jumpers the longer they remain stationary prior to shooting*

– Increases a spot up shooter’s ability to knock down catch and shoot jumpers the longer they remain stationary prior to shooting* Clutch Shooter – Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments

– Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments Comeback Kid – Improved ability to shoot perimeter jumpers when trailing in a game*

– Improved ability to shoot perimeter jumpers when trailing in a game* Corner Specialist – Gives a boost to shots taken in the corner

– Gives a boost to shots taken in the corner Deadeye – Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest

– Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest Difficult Shots – Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range

– Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range Fade Ace – Improves ability to shoot post fades

– Improves ability to shoot post fades Green Machine – Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases

– Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases Hand Down Man Down – Makes an outside shooter even deadlier if opponent fails to get a hand in the face*

– Makes an outside shooter even deadlier if opponent fails to get a hand in the face* Limitless Range – An old favorite returns, making shooters more effective with any shot attempt from deep 3PT range*

– An old favorite returns, making shooters more effective with any shot attempt from deep 3PT range* Rhythm Shoote r – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups

r – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups Slippery Off-Ball – Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball

– Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball Space Creator – Formerly a Playmaking badge, it now boosts the ability to hit stepback jumpers and hop shots, and also will cause defenders to stumble more often*

– Formerly a Playmaking badge, it now boosts the ability to hit stepback jumpers and hop shots, and also will cause defenders to stumble more often* Stop & Pop – Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling

– Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling Volume Shooter – Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker – Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves

– Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves Bail Out – Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air

– Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air Break Starter – Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound

– Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound Clamp Breaker – A counter to Clamps, helps ball handlers win more 1-on-1 body bump confrontations*

– A counter to Clamps, helps ball handlers win more 1-on-1 body bump confrontations* Dimer – Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass

– Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass Floor General – Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game

– Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game Handles for Days – Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves

– Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves Hyperdrive – Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as they attack down the court

– Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as they attack down the court Killer Combos – Improves a dribbler’s effectiveness with size-up dribble moves*

– Improves a dribbler’s effectiveness with size-up dribble moves* Mismatch Expert – Formerly a shooting badge, this badge now helps smaller guards break down taller defenders when mismatched 1-on-1*

– Formerly a shooting badge, this badge now helps smaller guards break down taller defenders when mismatched 1-on-1* Needle Threader – Increases the likelihood that though passes can get by the defense

– Increases the likelihood that though passes can get by the defense Post Playmaker – Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post

– Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post Quick Chain – Put together a series of moves while sizing up the opponent

– Put together a series of moves while sizing up the opponent Quick First Step – Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up

– Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up Space Creator – Improves a player’s ability to create space from a defender

– Improves a player’s ability to create space from a defender Special Delivery – Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist

– Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist Triple Threat Juke – Speeds up triple threat moves when trying to blow by the defender

– Speeds up triple threat moves when trying to blow by the defender Unpluckable – Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender

– Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender Vice Grip – Improves ball security immediately after securing a rebound, catch, or picking up the ball*

Defense/Rebounding

Anchor – A crucial badge for last line of defense bigs, improves ability to block and contest shots in the paint*

– A crucial badge for last line of defense bigs, improves ability to block and contest shots in the paint* Ankle Braces – Reduces the chances of getting crossed over

– Reduces the chances of getting crossed over Ball Stripper – Helps increase chance of a steal when attempting to strip a layup or dunk near basket

– Helps increase chance of a steal when attempting to strip a layup or dunk near basket Box – Strengthens ability to effectively box out opponents in anticipation of a rebound

– Strengthens ability to effectively box out opponents in anticipation of a rebound Boxout Beast – Helps rebounders win boxout battles on both offensive and defensive rebounding situations*

– Helps rebounders win boxout battles on both offensive and defensive rebounding situations* Brick Wall – Increases effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact

– Increases effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact Challenger – Improves the effectiveness of perimeter shot contests*

– Improves the effectiveness of perimeter shot contests* Chase Down Artist – Boosts speed and leaping ability of player when chasing down offensive player in anticipation of block attempt

– Boosts speed and leaping ability of player when chasing down offensive player in anticipation of block attempt Clamps – Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter

– Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter Clutch Defender – Boosts your defensive ratings in clutch moments

– Boosts your defensive ratings in clutch moments Glove – Named after legendary defender Gary Payton, helps you strip players as they gather for shots and poke the ball free from ball handlers*

– Named after legendary defender Gary Payton, helps you strip players as they gather for shots and poke the ball free from ball handlers* Hustler – Improves ability to beat opponent to loose balls

– Improves ability to beat opponent to loose balls Interceptor – Increases chances of getting steals in passing lanes

– Increases chances of getting steals in passing lanes Intimidator – Offensive players have less success shooting when contested by players with badge

– Offensive players have less success shooting when contested by players with badge Menace –While guarding and staying in front of opponent, their attributes will drop if good defense is being played

–While guarding and staying in front of opponent, their attributes will drop if good defense is being played Off-Ball Pest – Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball

– Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball Pick Dodger – Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense

– Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense Pick Pocket – Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball handler

– Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball handler Pogo Stick – Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing

– Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing Post Lockdown – Improves the defender’s ability to defend post moves and backdowns

– Improves the defender’s ability to defend post moves and backdowns Rebound Chaser – Improves ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal

– Improves ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal Rim Protector – Reduces chances of getting dunked on and unlocks special block animations

– Reduces chances of getting dunked on and unlocks special block animations Tireless Defender – Reduces energy lost when exerting effort on defense

– Reduces energy lost when exerting effort on defense Work Horse – The “Pat Bev” badge that boosts your ability to hustle down 50/50 balls and play hard-nosed defense without getting tired*

– The “Pat Bev” badge that boosts your ability to hustle down 50/50 balls and play hard-nosed defense without getting tired* Worm – Rebounders have more success swimming around and getting into successful rebound position

Note: * indicates new and/or returning (but not in NBA 2K22) for NBA 2K23

