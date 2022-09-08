All badges in NBA 2K23 – Full list
Much like in prior years, NBA 2K23 is bringing back badges. Badges are a vital part of any MyPlayer, as these items, when equipped and upgraded, give special boosts that can prove to be a major difference while playing online, or in MyCareer. So, what badges are in NBA 2K23? Let’s go over the full list.
Finishing
- Aerial Wizard – Ability to successfully complete alley–oops and putbacks*
- Acrobat – Boosts the ability to make layups that have a high degree of difficulty
- Backdown Punisher – Increases the chances of a player successfully backing down their opponent
- Bully – Like Giannis and LeBron, able to finish strong by bulldozing through traffic*
- Dream Shake – Raises the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes in the post
- Dropstepper – Improves a player’s ability to effectively use dropsteps in the past
- Fast Twitch – Speeds up ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest
- Fearless Finisher – Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue
- Giant Slayer – Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders
- Grace Under Pressure – Gives a boost to standing shots that happen close to the basket
- Hook Specialist – Boosts hook shot ability
- Limitless Takeover – When attacking the basket, players will start their dunk or layup gather from farther out than others
- Lob City Finisher – Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop dunk/layup
- Masher – Increases ability to finish inside layups over defenders*
- Mouse in the House – Higher chance of successfully finishing when attacking a smaller defender
- Post Spin Technician – Improves the ability of a post spin or drive to work effectively
- Posterizer – Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent
- Pro Touch – Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing or aiming
- Putback Boss – Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound
- Rise Up – Increases the likelihood of dunking the ball when standing in the painted area
- Slithery – Makes it easier to gather through traffic, avoiding collisions and strips
- Tear Dropper – Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim
- Unstrippable – Chances of being stripped when attacking the basket are reduced
Shooting
- Agent 3 – Ability to hit difficult 3PT shots off the dribble*
- Amped – Reduces the shooting attribute penalties when fatigued and when moving excessively prior to shooting*
- Blinders – Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers
- Catch & Shoot – Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch
- Circus Threes – Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s
- Claymore – Increases a spot up shooter’s ability to knock down catch and shoot jumpers the longer they remain stationary prior to shooting*
- Clutch Shooter – Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments
- Comeback Kid – Improved ability to shoot perimeter jumpers when trailing in a game*
- Corner Specialist – Gives a boost to shots taken in the corner
- Deadeye – Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest
- Difficult Shots – Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range
- Fade Ace – Improves ability to shoot post fades
- Green Machine – Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases
- Hand Down Man Down – Makes an outside shooter even deadlier if opponent fails to get a hand in the face*
- Limitless Range – An old favorite returns, making shooters more effective with any shot attempt from deep 3PT range*
- Rhythm Shooter – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups
- Slippery Off-Ball – Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball
- Space Creator – Formerly a Playmaking badge, it now boosts the ability to hit stepback jumpers and hop shots, and also will cause defenders to stumble more often*
- Stop & Pop – Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling
- Volume Shooter – Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker – Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves
- Bail Out – Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air
- Break Starter – Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound
- Clamp Breaker – A counter to Clamps, helps ball handlers win more 1-on-1 body bump confrontations*
- Dimer – Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass
- Floor General – Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game
- Handles for Days – Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves
- Hyperdrive – Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as they attack down the court
- Killer Combos – Improves a dribbler’s effectiveness with size-up dribble moves*
- Mismatch Expert – Formerly a shooting badge, this badge now helps smaller guards break down taller defenders when mismatched 1-on-1*
- Needle Threader – Increases the likelihood that though passes can get by the defense
- Post Playmaker – Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post
- Quick Chain – Put together a series of moves while sizing up the opponent
- Quick First Step – Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up
- Space Creator – Improves a player’s ability to create space from a defender
- Special Delivery – Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist
- Triple Threat Juke – Speeds up triple threat moves when trying to blow by the defender
- Unpluckable – Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender
- Vice Grip – Improves ball security immediately after securing a rebound, catch, or picking up the ball*
Defense/Rebounding
- Anchor – A crucial badge for last line of defense bigs, improves ability to block and contest shots in the paint*
- Ankle Braces – Reduces the chances of getting crossed over
- Ball Stripper – Helps increase chance of a steal when attempting to strip a layup or dunk near basket
- Box – Strengthens ability to effectively box out opponents in anticipation of a rebound
- Boxout Beast – Helps rebounders win boxout battles on both offensive and defensive rebounding situations*
- Brick Wall – Increases effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact
- Challenger – Improves the effectiveness of perimeter shot contests*
- Chase Down Artist – Boosts speed and leaping ability of player when chasing down offensive player in anticipation of block attempt
- Clamps – Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter
- Clutch Defender – Boosts your defensive ratings in clutch moments
- Glove – Named after legendary defender Gary Payton, helps you strip players as they gather for shots and poke the ball free from ball handlers*
- Hustler – Improves ability to beat opponent to loose balls
- Interceptor – Increases chances of getting steals in passing lanes
- Intimidator – Offensive players have less success shooting when contested by players with badge
- Menace –While guarding and staying in front of opponent, their attributes will drop if good defense is being played
- Off-Ball Pest – Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball
- Pick Dodger – Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense
- Pick Pocket – Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball handler
- Pogo Stick – Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing
- Post Lockdown – Improves the defender’s ability to defend post moves and backdowns
- Rebound Chaser – Improves ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal
- Rim Protector – Reduces chances of getting dunked on and unlocks special block animations
- Tireless Defender – Reduces energy lost when exerting effort on defense
- Work Horse – The “Pat Bev” badge that boosts your ability to hustle down 50/50 balls and play hard-nosed defense without getting tired*
- Worm – Rebounders have more success swimming around and getting into successful rebound position
Note: * indicates new and/or returning (but not in NBA 2K22) for NBA 2K23
Here’s a look at the badges that are not returning for NBA 2K23:
- Hook Specialist
- Chef
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Lucky #7
- Set Shooter
- Sniper
- Limitless Spot-Up
- Bullet Passer
- Downhill
- Glue Hands
- Stop & Go
- Defensive Leader