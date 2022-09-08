All badges in NBA 2K23 – Full list

Much like in prior years, NBA 2K23 is bringing back badges. Badges are a vital part of any MyPlayer, as these items, when equipped and upgraded, give special boosts that can prove to be a major difference while playing online, or in MyCareer. So, what badges are in NBA 2K23? Let’s go over the full list.

Finishing

  • Aerial Wizard – Ability to successfully complete alley–oops and putbacks*
  • Acrobat – Boosts the ability to make layups that have a high degree of difficulty
  • Backdown Punisher – Increases the chances of a player successfully backing down their opponent
  • Bully – Like Giannis and LeBron, able to finish strong by bulldozing through traffic*
  • Dream Shake – Raises the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes in the post
  • Dropstepper – Improves a player’s ability to effectively use dropsteps in the past
  • Fast Twitch – Speeds up ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest
  • Fearless Finisher – Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue
  • Giant Slayer – Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders
  • Grace Under Pressure – Gives a boost to standing shots that happen close to the basket
  • Hook Specialist – Boosts hook shot ability
  • Limitless Takeover – When attacking the basket, players will start their dunk or layup gather from farther out than others
  • Lob City Finisher – Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop dunk/layup
  • Masher – Increases ability to finish inside layups over defenders*
  • Mouse in the House – Higher chance of successfully finishing when attacking a smaller defender
  • Post Spin Technician – Improves the ability of a post spin or drive to work effectively
  • Posterizer – Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent
  • Pro Touch – Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing or aiming
  • Putback Boss – Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound
  • Rise Up – Increases the likelihood of dunking the ball when standing in the painted area
  • Slithery – Makes it easier to gather through traffic, avoiding collisions and strips 
  • Tear Dropper – Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim
  • Unstrippable – Chances of being stripped when attacking the basket are reduced

Shooting

  • Agent 3 – Ability to hit difficult 3PT shots off the dribble*
  • Amped – Reduces the shooting attribute penalties when fatigued and when moving excessively prior to shooting*
  • Blinders – Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers
  • Catch & Shoot – Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch
  • Circus Threes – Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s
  • Claymore – Increases a spot up shooter’s ability to knock down catch and shoot jumpers the longer they remain stationary prior to shooting*
  • Clutch Shooter – Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments
  • Comeback Kid – Improved ability to shoot perimeter jumpers when trailing in a game*
  • Corner Specialist – Gives a boost to shots taken in the corner
  • Deadeye – Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest
  • Difficult Shots – Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range
  • Fade Ace – Improves ability to shoot post fades
  • Green Machine – Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases
  • Hand Down Man Down – Makes an outside shooter even deadlier if opponent fails to get a hand in the face*
  • Limitless Range – An old favorite returns, making shooters more effective with any shot attempt from deep 3PT range*
  • Rhythm Shooter – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups
  • Slippery Off-Ball – Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball
  • Space Creator – Formerly a Playmaking badge, it now boosts the ability to hit stepback jumpers and hop shots, and also will cause defenders to stumble more often*
  • Stop & Pop – Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling
  • Volume Shooter – Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker – Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves
  • Bail Out – Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air
  • Break Starter – Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound
  • Clamp Breaker – A counter to Clamps, helps ball handlers win more 1-on-1 body bump confrontations*
  • Dimer – Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass
  • Floor General – Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game
  • Handles for Days – Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves
  • Hyperdrive – Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as they attack down the court
  • Killer Combos – Improves a dribbler’s effectiveness with size-up dribble moves*
  • Mismatch Expert – Formerly a shooting badge, this badge now helps smaller guards break down taller defenders when mismatched 1-on-1*
  • Needle Threader – Increases the likelihood that though passes can get by the defense
  • Post Playmaker – Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post
  • Quick Chain – Put together a series of moves while sizing up the opponent
  • Quick First Step – Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up
  • Space Creator – Improves a player’s ability to create space from a defender
  • Special Delivery – Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist
  • Triple Threat Juke – Speeds up triple threat moves when trying to blow by the defender
  • Unpluckable – Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender
  • Vice Grip – Improves ball security immediately after securing a rebound, catch, or picking up the ball*

Defense/Rebounding

  • Anchor – A crucial badge for last line of defense bigs, improves ability to block and contest shots in the paint*
  • Ankle Braces – Reduces the chances of getting crossed over
  • Ball Stripper – Helps increase chance of a steal when attempting to strip a layup or dunk near basket
  • Box – Strengthens ability to effectively box out opponents in anticipation of a rebound
  • Boxout Beast – Helps rebounders win boxout battles on both offensive and defensive rebounding situations*
  • Brick Wall – Increases effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact
  • Challenger – Improves the effectiveness of perimeter shot contests*
  • Chase Down Artist – Boosts speed and leaping ability of player when chasing down offensive player in anticipation of block attempt
  • Clamps – Boosts the ability to stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter
  • Clutch Defender – Boosts your defensive ratings in clutch moments
  • Glove – Named after legendary defender Gary Payton, helps you strip players as they gather for shots and poke the ball free from ball handlers*
  • Hustler – Improves ability to beat opponent to loose balls
  • Interceptor – Increases chances of getting steals in passing lanes
  • Intimidator – Offensive players have less success shooting when contested by players with badge
  • Menace –While guarding and staying in front of opponent, their attributes will drop if good defense is being played
  • Off-Ball Pest – Improves a player’s ability to bump and harass the offense off the ball
  • Pick Dodger – Improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively on defense
  • Pick Pocket – Improves a player’s ability to steal the ball from a ball handler
  • Pogo Stick – Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing
  • Post Lockdown – Improves the defender’s ability to defend post moves and backdowns
  • Rebound Chaser – Improves ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal
  • Rim Protector – Reduces chances of getting dunked on and unlocks special block animations
  • Tireless Defender – Reduces energy lost when exerting effort on defense
  • Work Horse – The “Pat Bev” badge that boosts your ability to hustle down 50/50 balls and play hard-nosed defense without getting tired*
  • Worm – Rebounders have more success swimming around and getting into successful rebound position

Note: * indicates new and/or returning (but not in NBA 2K22) for NBA 2K23

Here’s a look at the badges that are not returning for NBA 2K23:

  • Hook Specialist
  • Chef
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Lucky #7
  • Set Shooter
  • Sniper
  • Limitless Spot-Up
  • Bullet Passer
  • Downhill
  • Glue Hands
  • Stop & Go
  • Defensive Leader

