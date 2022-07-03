Every fox Pokémon in the series, ranked from worst to best

There is no shortage to how many different species of Pokémon you will come across. That being said, some are always drawn to a particular set of Pokémon over others. If you have an affinity for fox Pokémon, here are all of them ranked worst to best.

Related: Every fish Pokémon in the series, ranked from worst to best

All of the fox Pokémon ranked from best to worst

5. Nickit, Thievul

Image via Cartoon Network

Nickit and Thievul were introduced for Pokémon Sword and Shield and are one of the more standard monsters to appear in those games. They are Dark-types that probably were in everyone’s party at some point, likely near the beginning of the journey, but they don’t really have much special about them. They’re just basic red foxes made to look like thieves.

4. Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox

Image via Pokémon Company

Fennekin is the Fire-type starter for Pokémon X and Y. This fire fox has a lot of red hair growing out of its ears and adapts the Psychic-type into its arsenal when it reaches its final form, Delphox. Greninja is easily the most popular finalized Pokémon from this generation of starters, but Delphox is by no means a slouch when it comes to the wider audience of fox Pokémon.

3. Vulpix, Ninetales

Image via Cartoon Network

Before Fennekin, Vulpix and Ninetales were the only fire fox Pokémon for years. Finding a Vulpix and evolving it was a feat in the early games. It wasn’t the rarest Pokémon, but for fans of these two, it was always worth the time investment invested. In Pokémon Sun and Moon, both were given icey variants with their Alolan forms that only helped add to their popularity. The Ninetales version got Fairy-type power added to its arsenal.

2. Zorua, Zoroark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zorua and Zoroark made their debut in Pokémon Black and White and have maintained their popularity ever since. Both their Dark-type base forms and Normal/Ghost-type Hisuian variants have very powerful functionality, and we are big fans of their Illusion ability which lets them take the appearance of the last Pokémon in the opposing team’s party. These are very cool fox Pokémon, but there is one group of classic foxes they could never surpass.

1. Eevee, Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, Vaporeon

Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Could the best fox Pokémon really be any other group of Pokémon other than Eevee and its evolutions? Eevee is generally considered one of the few Pokémon that would actually make a great pet in the real world, and they are absolutely beloved. They uniquely can only evolve from one of the elemental evolution stones into one of the names above, and everyone has their favorite. The Eeveelutions are Pokémon staples that everyone looks forward to in each game, cementing them as the easy choice for the best fox Pokémon ever.