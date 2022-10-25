Every Halloween Terror skin in Overwatch 2, and how much they cost

As is the case with many multiplayer games, Overwatch holds an annual Halloween event every October called the Halloween Terror event. In this event, the popular wave-based Junkenstein’s Revenge arcade mode is active, which is always a great time. However, like the other annual Overwatch events, Halloween Terror’s main draw for players is the new and returning skins for the game’s colorful cast of characters. Here are all the skins available during Overwatch Halloween Terror.
For the below skins, while there are some cases where they will appear in the shop randomly throughout the year, most of these will only be available during the Halloween event. With the move to free-to-play and eliminating loot boxes, there is no way to earn these skins without purchasing them (besides a potential Twitch Drop reward). The way that the store is set up also means that some skins can only be acquired by purchasing the bundle it is in, which means you can not get just the skin, you will have to pay more for the additional items. Here is how the pricing breaks down:
Returning Legendary bundles for one hero – 2,000-2,200 Overwatch Coins ($20-22)
Returning Legendary bundles for two heroes – up to 2,800 Overwatch Coins ($28)
Returning Legendary bundles for four heroes – up to 4,400 Overwatch Coins ($44)
Returning Legendary skin for one hero – 1,900 Overwatch Coins ($19)
New Legendary Bundles – 2,600 Overwatch Coins ($26)
New Legendary skin – 1,900 Overwatch Coins ($19)
New Halloween Terror 2022 skins in Overwatch 2
Executioner Junker Queen
Witch Kiriko
Returning Halloween Terror skins from previous years