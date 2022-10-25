Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 update patch notes – bug fixes and Hero changes
The Halloween Terror has returned.
Overwatch 2 is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back the Halloween Terror event. While the big focus for these events is on the new skins and arcade brawls that come each year, Blizzard takes these times to put out some significant updates for the game. Here are the patch notes for the first Halloween update in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event patch notes
While there were some hero changes recently leaked that were a part of the big Halloween update, they have not been implemented into the game yet. All that is available with this update is the new Halloween content and some bug fixes for the game.
Halloween Terror 2022
Until November 9, players can play the fan-favorite Junkenstein’s Revenge arcade brawl and the new sequel mode Wrath of the Bride. During this time, you can purchase Halloween skins in the in-game shop or earn voice lines, sprays, battle pass experience, or a weapon charm from completing Event Challenges.
Free Reaper skin
If you log in to the game between now and the end of Season 1, you will automatically receive the Cursed Captain Legendary skin and a Medkit weapon charm for free as a way to say thank you for your patience during the game’s early problems after launch. Additionally, there will be a Double XP Weekend between October 28 to 31.
Bug fixes
- General fixes
- Fixed an issue where players retained 30% ultimate charge between rounds on Control maps
- Fixed an issue with Control Point maps not always correctly transitioning to overtime
- Fixed the ‘vs.’ screen not appearing in Competitive
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to invite others to Custom Game via clicking an empty spectator slot
- Fixed an issue with text chat being unavailable to gamepad users on PC
- Using Pause Match in Custom Game will no longer disable other menu buttons
- Fixed an issue with Kill Cams not playing correctly during Overtime
- Players should no longer be able to get stuck under TS-1 in the Push game mode
- Fixed an issue with controllers not being able to scroll on some UI
- Map fixes
- Colosseo
- Modified the umbrellas and tables in the forward spawn’s café so it’s easier to move around
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the umbrellas in the forward spawn’s café
- Gibraltar
- Fixed some areas in which players could get stuck
- Junkertown
- Resolved a performance issue with some canisters placed on the map
- Colosseo
- Hero fixes
- Ashe
- Fixed an issue with the Little Red skin and Line Dance emote performing a broken animation
- Bastion
- Bastion has been added back to the lineup
- Resolved an issue with Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery where you could fire more than the three allotted charges
- Bastion’s weapon should no longer disappear when using Configuration: Artillery
- Junker Queen
- Jagged Blade should no longer be deflected or returned by friendly abilities
- Kiriko
- The Tanpopo skin can now be purchased and equipped
- Kiriko’s Heroic pose is now unlocked
- Fixed an issue with Swift Step not clearing negative side effects consistently
- Fixed an issue with Kitsune Rush not correctly reducing the cooldown of Baptiste’s Immortality Field
- Mei
- Fixed a bug where Mei’s visual effects stopped playing during the match
- Mercy
- Resolved an issue with Mercy’s primary fire animation looping after switching weapons
- Reinhardt
- Modified the placement of Reinhardt’s Charms
- Roadhog
- Fixed an issue where Roadhog’s Chain Hook failed to land the target when it should have hit
- Fixed an issue with Roadhog’s quick melee animation not playing correctly
- Symmetra
- Symmetra should no longer be able to use her ultimate and place her teleporter at the same time
- Torbjörn
- Torbjörn has been added back to Competitive Play
- Overload can no longer be used multiple times in succession
