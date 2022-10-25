Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 update patch notes – bug fixes and Hero changes

Overwatch 2 is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back the Halloween Terror event. While the big focus for these events is on the new skins and arcade brawls that come each year, Blizzard takes these times to put out some significant updates for the game. Here are the patch notes for the first Halloween update in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event patch notes

While there were some hero changes recently leaked that were a part of the big Halloween update, they have not been implemented into the game yet. All that is available with this update is the new Halloween content and some bug fixes for the game.

Halloween Terror 2022

Until November 9, players can play the fan-favorite Junkenstein’s Revenge arcade brawl and the new sequel mode Wrath of the Bride. During this time, you can purchase Halloween skins in the in-game shop or earn voice lines, sprays, battle pass experience, or a weapon charm from completing Event Challenges.

Free Reaper skin

If you log in to the game between now and the end of Season 1, you will automatically receive the Cursed Captain Legendary skin and a Medkit weapon charm for free as a way to say thank you for your patience during the game’s early problems after launch. Additionally, there will be a Double XP Weekend between October 28 to 31.

Bug fixes