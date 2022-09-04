How to play the Assassin’s Creed games in order – chronological and release orders

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most beloved series of all time with its unique take on open-world design, gameplay mechanics, and story. With the 15th anniversary of the series and Assassin’s Creed Mirage being announced, players might be thinking about how to replay the whole series again or are looking to start for the first time. For this reason, we’ve compiled a list of how to play the mainline games in the series in chronological and release order, depending on the player’s preferences.

In Chronological Order

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (431 to 422 BC)

Image via Ubisoft

Odyssey is set during the historical Peloponnesian War and focuses on either Alexios or Kassandra, who are the grandchildren of the legendary Leonidas of Sparta. They are stuck in a war between Athens and Sparta while also taking down the Cult of Kosmos and uncovering the secrets of a hidden organization known as the Order of the Ancient, the precursor to the Knights Templar.

Assassin’s Creed Origins (49 to 44 BC)

Image via Ubisoft

Origins is set almost four hundred years after Odyssey and takes place in Egypt near the end of the Ptolemaic period. Bayek, a Medjay, and his wife Aya are hell-bent on seeking revenge for the death of their son and begin hunting down various people who are responsible, some of whom are from the Order of Ancients. A chain of events leads them to form the Hidden Ones, the precursor to the Brotherhood of Assassins.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (872 to 878 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

In Valhalla, the story of Eivor, a Viking during the Viking Invasion of England is explored. Eivor joins the Brotherhood and helps them in their fight against the Order of Ancients, who transition later on to become the Knights Templar.

Assassin’s Creed I (1191 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

The first game in the Assassin’s Creed series takes place during the Third Crusade and explores the Holy Land, mainly Masyaf, from the perspective of Altair, a young Assassin. During this time, the war between the Brotherhood of Assassins and Knights Templar has gone on for centuries, and they are now trying to get their hands on the powerful artifacts called Pieces of Eden.

Assassin’s Creed II (1476 to 1499 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

The second Assassin’s Creed game takes place during the Renaissance in Italy and explores the story of Ezio Auditore. With his family members unjustly executed, Ezio hunts down those who are responsible, one of which is Rodrigo Borgia, a member of the Italian sect of the Templar.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (1500 to 1507 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Brotherhood takes place immediately after the events of Assassin’s Creed II and shows Ezio in his fight against the Borgias, now controlled by Rodrigo’s son Caesar. The majority of the game takes place in the historical city of Rome.

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (1511 to 1512 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Revelations takes place a few years after Brotherhood, and see a wiser and deadlier Ezio explore various countries around the world until he finally lands in Constantinople during Ottoman rule. He helps the Brotherhood there while also focusing on gaining knowledge about Altair’s secret vault in Masyaf.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (1713 to 1722 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Black Flag tells the story of pirate-turned-assassin Edward Kenway during the Golden Age of Piracy. He is caught amid the war between the Assassins and Templars during his exploits on the vast seas.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue (1752 to 760 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Rogue is set during the French and Indian Wars and features Shay Patrick Cormac, an Assassin who joins the Templars after being disenchanted by the tactics and strategies adopted by the Brotherhood.

Assassin’s Creed III (1760 to 1783 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed III is set during the American Revolutionary War and features two protagonists, Haytham Kenway, son of Edward, who is revealed to be the Grand Master of the Colonial Templar sect, and Connor (Ratonhnaké:ton), son of Haytham and also an Assassin who focuses on removing Templars from North America.

Assassin’s Creed: Unity (1789 to 1794 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Unity is set during the French Revolution and features Arno Dorian, a nobleman who is wrongfully convicted of crimes and is formally inducted into the French Brotherhood to aid in their fight against the Templars.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate (1868 AD)

Image via Ubisoft

Syndicate is set during the height of the Industrial Revolution in Victorian England and features twins, Evie and Jacob Frye, both Assassins who have engaged in cleansing London, and eventually England, of Templar influence.

In Release Order