Every legendary Cassidy skin in Overwatch 2

Cassidy (previously known as McCree) is an American Damage hero in Overwatch 2, with an Old West theme. His Peacekeeper pistol is extremely effective at close range, but his abilities are generally pretty weak, and he takes quite a lot of skill to play effectively.

All legendary Cassidy skins in Overwatch 2

All of Cassidy’s legendary skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins — either buying them individually, or by buying the Wachpoint Pack bundle — and some of them are only available during specific seasonal events.

Gambler (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Think Mel Gibson in Maverick. Not to be trusted at a poker table.

Riverboat (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same model as Gambler, but with a red and blue color scheme.

Mystery Man (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A darker, more sinister variation on Cassidy’s Man-with-No-Name-inspired default look.

Vigilante (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same model as Mystery Man, but the bright yellow colors make Cassidy look like Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Lifeguard (Summer Games event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this skin, Cassidy swaps his poncho for a beach towel and adopts a Baywatch style look.

Van Helsing (Halloween Terror event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inspired by Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Bram Stoker’s Dutch vampire hunter.

Mountain Man (Winter Wonderland event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another variation on the Man with No Name look, this time with fur.

Magistrate (Lunar New Year event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inspired by the story of Arang from Korean folklore.

Blackwatch (Archives event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

An unsurprisingly black color scheme, and a cool laser sight on the Peacemaker (which doesn’t make it any more accurate, unfortunately).

Deadlock (Archives event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A kind of cross between an Old West bandit and a biker.

Sherlock (Anniversary event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elementary, my dear Cassidy! The deerstalker hat, the cloak, and the pipe are unmistakably based on Sherlock Holmes.

Space Raider (Watchpoint Pack bundle)

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’s a pirate… in space! The perfect outfit for some interstellar swashbuckling.