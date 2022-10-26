Every Legendary Lucio skin in Overwatch 2

Lucio is one of the best, if not the best, support heroes in Overwatch 2. His ability to push out foes while healing and boosting allies through his sick DJ beats is something many wish to have. Not to mention, his beats can light up every match for his allies and be a pain in the neck for his enemies. Nevertheless, Overwatch’s resident DJ is all here to party in the sequel and provide his team with the utmost support whenever possible.

All Legendary Lucio skins in Overwatch 2

Lucio has in-total thirteen legendary skins in Overwatch 2 currently. Most of them need to be purchased through Legacy Coins. The remaining are available in the in-game store during certain seasonal events.

Capoeira (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The Capoeira skin helps Lucio embrace his inner martial artist with its amazing design with the different shades of green. The perfect skin for the perfect armada.

Hippityhop (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The Hippityhop skin makes its return from the first Overwatch. This skin provides Lucio with a frog-like mask and outfit with a golden finish.

Ribbit (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Alongside the Hippityhop also returns the Ribbit. This is the same design as the Hippityhop but with a silver and light blue finish.

Breakaway (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Players can channel their inner hockey nerd, with Lucio’s Breakaway skin. The skin provides him with a hockey jersey and shorts as well as cool-looking hockey stick that brings back memories of his childhood.

Slapshot (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Another hockey-themed skin for Lucio is the Slapshot. This follows the same desing as the Breakaway except that its blue in color and doesn’t have a head gear.

Selecao (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The Selecao skin pays tribute to Lucio and Brazil’s love for the game of football. The skin has the same colors as those of the Brazil national team and can help get into the Samba spirit.

Striker (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The Striker is another footbal-themed skin for Lucio. It is the same as the Selecao skin except that it features a plain white color palette with noticeable hints of blue.

Satyr (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The Satyr skin is inspired by the mythological Greek man-creature of the same name. It provides a devilish look to Lucio while also showcasing its intricate design properly.

Snow Fox (Winter Wonderland Event)

For the winter cold, the Snow Fox is the perfect skin to equip. The skin also has an uncanny resemblance to Frozone from The Incredibles as well.

Samul Nori (Lunar New Year Event)

As a music enthusiast, Lucio is also fond of the Samul Nori music originiating in Korea as seen here with the eponymous skin. This complex design is perfect to equip during the Lunar New Year.

Equalizer (Archives Event)

The Equalizer skin has a definite futuristic vibe to it blended with Lucio funky side. Though some might find it weird unappealing, it nevertheless looks great on Lucio.

Jazzy (Summer Games Event)

As a music lover, Lucio expresses his love for Jazz through this Jazzy outfit. A perfect outfit for players who want to improvise Lucio’s and go for the unconventional win here and there.

Poison Dart (Summer Games Event)

The Poison Dart skin has the same design as the Ribbit and the Hippityhop. But, here the blue color palette gives a more futuristic vibe that shows Lucio’s liking for the occasional techno.