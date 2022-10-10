Every legendary Reinhardt skin in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt is a Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. While in Overwatch 1, he had the appearance of a kind of Gundam mechanoid, his default Overwatch 2 skin shows him as a man in a suit of heavy full plate armor. Being a knight/paladin, Reinhardt specializes in smashing stuff up with his massive warhammer. He’s great if you’re good at getting close and engaging enemies at melee range, but not so good for players who came here for the guns.

Related: Every legendary Orisa skin in Overwatch 2

All legendary Reinhardt skins in Overwatch 2

All of Reinhardt’s legendary skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, and some of them are only available during specific seasonal events.

Crusader (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is pretty similar to Reinhardt’s default Overwatch 2, only the armor is more ornate, and Reinhardt looks younger.

Blackhardt (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A black, demonic mechanoid skin with a big glowing mouth in the middle.

Bloodhardt (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same as Blackhardt, only with red armor and a yellow mouth.

Lionhardt (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A heroic golden suit of armor with a lion-shaped breastplate.

Stonehardt (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Lionhardt, but much less shiny.

Balderich (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A bronze suit of armor with lethal Wolverine-esque blades on the gauntlets.

Griefhardt (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same model as Balderich, but with a green, forest theme.

Gridironhardt (Summer Games event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reinhardt’s suit of armor adapts perfectly to the uniform of a football player.

Draugr (Halloween Terror event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Nordic zombie skin will bring back memories for anyone who’s played Skyrim.

Conductor (Winter Wonderland event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s red and white and has snow on it. That’s how you know it’s for the holidays.

Guan Yu (Lunar New Year event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fans of the Dynasty Warriors series will recognise this legendary warrior from the Three Kingdoms saga.

Wujing (Lunar New Year event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Based on Sha Wujing, one of the main characters from Journey to the West.

Steelhardt (Anniversary event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Blackhardt and Bloodhardt, but with white armor and a green mouth.