Every Legendary Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2
A one man army of legendary skins.
Jack Morrison used to lead Overwatch during their heyday. But those days are long in the past, and nowadays, he’s a vigilante under the guise of Soldier: 76. With a kit based around a traditional FPS character, Soldier: 76 wields a pulse rifle with an attached rocket launcher. A handy healing beacon can help him in a pinch, but his ultimate plays into the old gaming trope by literally giving him an aimbot to mow down the opposition.
Related: Every Legendary Tracer skin in Overwatch 2
All Legendary Soldier: 76 Skins in Overwatch 2
Commando: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)
Something like this probably happened in Soldier’s past, having had quite a storied army career before Overwatch.
Night Ops: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)
And where’s a Commando, there has to also be Night Ops, likely something Jack had to do occasionally.
Daredevil: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)
Who would’ve thought that Soldier: 76 would be into jumping bikes through flaming hoops, but here we are.
Stunt Rider: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)
This skin is probably the one and only time Soldier: 76 decided to put on a helmet for protection.
Grillmaster: 76 (Summer Games seasonal event)
Of course that the “dad” character would be working the grill while everyone else is out playing sports.
Slasher: 76 (Halloween Terror seasonal event)
Picked up straight from the ‘80s slasher films, he even has a hockey mask for full scary effect.
Alpine: 76 (Winter Wonderland seasonal event)
With this skin, Soldier is perfectly camouflaged for those missions in the snowy mountains.
Formal: 76 (Archives seasonal event)
Jack Morrison is looking rather dapper while wearing his dress uniform from his pre-vigilante days.
Soldier: 1776 (Archives seasonal event)
War never changes, and with the patriotic 1776 skin, even Soldier pays his respects to the soldiers that came before him.
Cyborg: 76 (Anniversary seasonal event)
An even more sci-fi take on the Soldier program, complete with a set of bionic arms.
Proteus: 76 (Anniversary seasonal event)
It’s a little funny that this cyborg version is called Proteus, implying that he’s able to change his form in some way.
Bug Hero (unlocked in Premium Season 1 Battle Pass)
It seems that Soldier: 76 is paying homage to the various insect-related superheroes with this costume.
Space Raider (unlocked by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack)
A gruff and no-nonsense version of Jack, probably from a galaxy far far away. Or more likely Starcraft, who knows?
Strike Commander Morrison (unlocked by purchasing Watchpoint Pack, Overwatch: Origins, GotY, or Legendary edition)
This skin evokes the time during Overwatch’s glory days when Jack Morrison led them to save the world.