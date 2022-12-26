Every Legendary Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2

Jack Morrison used to lead Overwatch during their heyday. But those days are long in the past, and nowadays, he’s a vigilante under the guise of Soldier: 76. With a kit based around a traditional FPS character, Soldier: 76 wields a pulse rifle with an attached rocket launcher. A handy healing beacon can help him in a pinch, but his ultimate plays into the old gaming trope by literally giving him an aimbot to mow down the opposition.

All Legendary Soldier: 76 Skins in Overwatch 2

Commando: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Something like this probably happened in Soldier’s past, having had quite a storied army career before Overwatch.

Night Ops: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

And where’s a Commando, there has to also be Night Ops, likely something Jack had to do occasionally.

Daredevil: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Who would’ve thought that Soldier: 76 would be into jumping bikes through flaming hoops, but here we are.

Stunt Rider: 76 (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin is probably the one and only time Soldier: 76 decided to put on a helmet for protection.

Grillmaster: 76 (Summer Games seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course that the “dad” character would be working the grill while everyone else is out playing sports.

Slasher: 76 (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Picked up straight from the ‘80s slasher films, he even has a hockey mask for full scary effect.

Alpine: 76 (Winter Wonderland seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this skin, Soldier is perfectly camouflaged for those missions in the snowy mountains.

Formal: 76 (Archives seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jack Morrison is looking rather dapper while wearing his dress uniform from his pre-vigilante days.

Soldier: 1776 (Archives seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

War never changes, and with the patriotic 1776 skin, even Soldier pays his respects to the soldiers that came before him.

Cyborg: 76 (Anniversary seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

An even more sci-fi take on the Soldier program, complete with a set of bionic arms.

Proteus: 76 (Anniversary seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s a little funny that this cyborg version is called Proteus, implying that he’s able to change his form in some way.

Bug Hero (unlocked in Premium Season 1 Battle Pass)

Screenshot by Gamepur

It seems that Soldier: 76 is paying homage to the various insect-related superheroes with this costume.

Space Raider (unlocked by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A gruff and no-nonsense version of Jack, probably from a galaxy far far away. Or more likely Starcraft, who knows?

Strike Commander Morrison (unlocked by purchasing Watchpoint Pack, Overwatch: Origins, GotY, or Legendary edition)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin evokes the time during Overwatch’s glory days when Jack Morrison led them to save the world.