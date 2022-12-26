Every Legendary Tracer skin in Overwatch 2

Tracer is one of the most popular characters in Overwatch 2 and is even considered to be the game’s mascot. As such, there are plenty of Legendary skins for the sprinting Brit to pick from. She wields dual pulse pistols and can use her time anomaly powers to rewind time and blink around the battlefield, tossing a pulse grenade as she zips by enemies. The fast-paced skirmisher requires quick reflexes and a lot of practice to get the most out of her kit but can be a real nuisance to the opposition in the right hands.

All Legendary Tracer Skins in Overwatch 2

Punk (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Taking a cue from Tracer’s punk-rocker past, this skin shows the rebellious side of the former Overwatch agent.

Ultraviolet (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Similar to her Punk outfit, this version sports bright neon colors contrasted with black, which seem straight out of some cyberpunk world.

Mach T (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Before her accident, Tracer used to be a very talented pilot, and this skin pays homage to that.

T.Racer (purchase with Legacy Coins)

This skin reimagines Tracer as a racing car or Formula 1 driver, in keeping with her speedster persona.

Sprinter (Summer Games seasonal event)

As a runner, it makes sense that Tracer would be all about the sprint discipline at the Olympics.

Track and Field (Summer Games seasonal event)

If not sprinting, then clearly Track and Field would be her preferred sport, complete with a Union Jack around her shoulders.

Will-O’-Wisp (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

This skin would’ve been spooky if not for the adorable look and Tracer’s chipper personality.

Jingle (Winter Wonderland seasonal event)

Tracer is right at home as one of Santa’s elves. She’s probably the fastest of the bunch too.

Hong Gildong (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

Here, Tracer is cosplaying as the titular character from a popular 17th century Korean story.

Nezha (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

With this skin, Tracer represents the goddess of protection from Chinese folklore.

Cadet Oxton (Archives seasonal event)

Fresh from her recovery, this is what Tracer was like after she first joined Overwatch as a newbie.

Cavalry (Archives seasonal event)

“Cheers loves, the cavalry’s here!” is now quite literally a skin for Tracer.

Graffiti (Anniversary seasonal event)

Replacing her guns for spray cans, Tracer is no less deadly in a duel.

Tagged (Anniversary seasonal event)

There seems to be a lot of spillage when working on graffiti, and this skin proves it.

Street Urchin (unlocked in Premium Season 2 Battle Pass)

This skin is very appropriately Dickensian and Tracer surprisingly fits the look.

Slipstream (unlocked by purchasing Watchpoint Pack, Overwatch: Origins, GotY, or Legendary edition)

Slipstream is the name of the experimental jet Tracer flew that led to her chrono-boosted accident.