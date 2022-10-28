Every Marvel Snap Pool 1 card – Best Pool 1 cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a unique Collectable Card Game with a hidden unlock mechanic that the game doesn’t tell you about. Each of the cards is put into one of three different card pools, and they are unlocked randomly until you power up your collection level by upgrading cards and moving on to a new pool. Below, we’ll show you every card in Pool 1 and help you build a deck out of these beginner cards.

Marvel Snap starting deck and beginner unlocks

Every Marvel Snap account will start with these cards:

Character Name Mana cost Power Ability Abominaton 5 9 No special ability Cyclops 3 4 No special ability Hawkeye 1 1 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power. Hulk 6 12 No special ability Iron Man 5 0 Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location. Medusa 2 2 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power. Misty Knight 1 2 No special ability Quick Silver 1 1 Starts in your opening hand. Sentinal 2 3 On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand. Shocker 2 3 No special ability Star Lord 2 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. The Punisher 3 2 Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location. The Thing 4 6 No special ability

Before you even unlock pool 1, you have to power up your collection by upgrading cards. For the first 14 collection powers, this set of cards is unlocked via your collection power.

Unlock level Character Name Mana cost Power Ability 1 Jessica Jones 4 4 On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power. 4 Mr. Fantastic 3 2 Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power. 6 Spectrum 6 5 On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power. 8 Night Crawler 1 2 You can move this once. 10 Wolvesbane 3 1 On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here. 12 White Tiger 5 1 On Reveal: Add a 7-Power Tiger to another location. 14 Odin 6 8 On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.

From here on out, collection rewards are randomized from collection level 18 all the way up to level 224. For the sake of readability, we’re going to list these by card cost as many of the in-game quests require you to play specific cost cards.

All pool 1 Cards in Marvel Snap

1-cost cards in Pool 1

Character Name Power Ability Angel 2 When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it. Blade 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Elecktra 1 On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location. Iron Fist 2 On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals. Korg 2 On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into your opponent’s deck. Mantis 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck. Nova 2 When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power. Rocket Racoon 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power. Squirrel Girl 1 On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location. Yandu 2 On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.

2-cost cards in pool 1

Character Name Power Ability Angela 1 When you play a card here, +2 Power. Armor 3 Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed. Cable 2 On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand. Carnage 2 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed. Domino 3 You always draw this card on turn 2, and not before. Forge 1 On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power. Kraven 2 When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power. Lizard 5 Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here. Mister Sinister 2 On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power. Multiple Men 3 When this moves, add a copy to the old location. Scarlet Witch 3 On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one. Wolverene 3 When this is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random location.

3-cost cards in Pool 1

Character Name Power Ability Bishop 1 When you play a card, this gains +1 Power. Captain America 3 Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power. Cosmo 3 Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location. Deathlok 5 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Doctor Strange 3 On Reveal: Move your highest Power cards to this location. Groot 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. Hulk Buster 4 On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location. Lady Sif 4 On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand. Morph 0 On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand. Sword Master 6 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

4-cost cards in Pool 1

Character Name Power Ability Enchantress 4 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

Kazar 1 Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power. Moon Girl 4 On Reveal: Duplicate your hand. Namor 5 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here. Strong Guy 4 Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power. White Queen 6 On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest Cost card in your opponent’s hand.

5-cost cards in Pool 1

Character Name Power Ability Devil Dinosaur 3 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand. Klaw 4 Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power Professor X 3 Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.) Spider-Woman 7 On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.

6-cost cards in Pool 1

Character Name Power Ability America Chavez 9 You always draw this card on turn 6, and not before. Apocalypse 8 When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power. Heimdall 8 On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left. Onslaught 7 Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.

The best deck using Pool one cards

We built our own deck out of the cards featured in this guide. The ideal strategy would be to start with Elecktra or Medusa, then use Forge to power up Carnage or Scarlet Witch if necessary. Try to save Spider-Woman for a spot with three or four cards on the other side, and use Hulk, Abomination, and Devil Dinosaur to fill any gaps you see. Matches in Snap are over quickly, so stay focused and don’t get hung up on any one win or loss for too long.