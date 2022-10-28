Every Marvel Snap Pool 1 card – Best Pool 1 cards in Marvel Snap

A list of every card you will see early on in Marvel Snap.

Image by Gamepur

Marvel Snap is a unique Collectable Card Game with a hidden unlock mechanic that the game doesn’t tell you about. Each of the cards is put into one of three different card pools, and they are unlocked randomly until you power up your collection level by upgrading cards and moving on to a new pool. Below, we’ll show you every card in Pool 1 and help you build a deck out of these beginner cards.

Marvel Snap starting deck and beginner unlocks

Every Marvel Snap account will start with these cards:

Character NameMana costPowerAbility
Abominaton59No special ability
Cyclops34No special ability
Hawkeye11On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power.
Hulk612No special ability
Iron Man50Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this location.
Medusa22On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.
Misty Knight12No special ability
Quick Silver11Starts in your opening hand.
Sentinal23On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.
Shocker23No special ability
Star Lord22On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
The Punisher32Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this location.
The Thing46No special ability

Before you even unlock pool 1, you have to power up your collection by upgrading cards. For the first 14 collection powers, this set of cards is unlocked via your collection power.

Unlock levelCharacter NameMana costPowerAbility
1Jessica Jones44On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power.
4Mr. Fantastic32Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +2 Power.
6Spectrum65On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
8Night Crawler12You can move this once.
10Wolvesbane31On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you have here.
12White Tiger51On Reveal: Add a 7-Power Tiger to another location.
14Odin68On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.

From here on out, collection rewards are randomized from collection level 18 all the way up to level 224. For the sake of readability, we’re going to list these by card cost as many of the in-game quests require you to play specific cost cards.

All pool 1 Cards in Marvel Snap

1-cost cards in Pool 1

Character NamePowerAbility
Angel2When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it.
Blade3On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
Elecktra1On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location.
Iron Fist2On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals.
Korg2On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into your opponent’s deck.
Mantis2On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.
Nova2When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power.
Rocket Racoon2On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
Squirrel Girl1On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.
Yandu2On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.

2-cost cards in pool 1

Character NamePowerAbility
Angela1When you play a card here, +2 Power.
Armor3Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.
Cable2On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.
Carnage2On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.
Domino3You always draw this card on turn 2, and not before.
Forge1On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
Kraven2When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.
Lizard5Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here.
Mister Sinister2On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
Multiple Men3When this moves, add a copy to the old location.
Scarlet Witch3On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.
Wolverene3When this is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random location.

3-cost cards in Pool 1

Character NamePowerAbility
Bishop1When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.
Captain America3Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.
Cosmo3Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.
Deathlok5On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.
Doctor Strange3On Reveal: Move your highest Power cards to this location.
Groot3On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
Hulk Buster4On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.
Lady Sif4On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.
Morph0On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand.
Sword Master6On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

4-cost cards in Pool 1

Character NamePowerAbility
Enchantress4On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.
Kazar1Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.
Moon Girl4On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.
Namor5Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Strong Guy4Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.
White Queen6On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest Cost card in your opponent’s hand.

5-cost cards in Pool 1

Character NamePowerAbility
Devil Dinosaur3Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.
Klaw4Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power
Professor X3Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.)
Spider-Woman7On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.

6-cost cards in Pool 1

Character NamePowerAbility
America Chavez9You always draw this card on turn 6, and not before.
Apocalypse8When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.
Heimdall8On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.
Onslaught7Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.

Related: Every Marvel Snap Pool 2 card – Best Pool 2 cards in Marvel Snap

The best deck using Pool one cards

Screenshot by Gamepur

We built our own deck out of the cards featured in this guide. The ideal strategy would be to start with Elecktra or Medusa, then use Forge to power up Carnage or Scarlet Witch if necessary. Try to save Spider-Woman for a spot with three or four cards on the other side, and use Hulk, Abomination, and Devil Dinosaur to fill any gaps you see. Matches in Snap are over quickly, so stay focused and don’t get hung up on any one win or loss for too long.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved