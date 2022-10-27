Every Marvel Snap Pool 2 card – Best Pool 2 cards in Marvel Snap

If you need help building a deck in Marvel Snap, here are some card options.

Marvel Snap offers both fans of card games and the Marvel universe alike a new experience with many characters that we already know and love. The game features dozens of superheroes and villains from the Marvel franchise, each with their own unique abilities. To unlock more cards, players will need to continue facing opponents to earn Credits and character-specific Boosters.

With enough Credits and Boosters, you can upgrade cards to increasingly higher levels. Upgrading cards is necessary to level up your Challenge Level, and doing so will reward you with all sorts of goodies such as Credits, Boosters, and new cards to add to your deck. Here are all of the cards available in the Pool 2 Collection Levels 222 through 450.

All Pool 2 cards in Marvel Snap

1-cost cards in Pool 2

CharacterPowerAbility
Agent 132On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
Ebony Maw7You can’t play this after turn 3. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.
Iceman2On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost. (maximum 6)
Sunspot1At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

2-cost cards in Pool 2

CharacterPowerAbility
Cloak4On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.
Okoye2On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
Scorpion2On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
Swarm3When this is discarded from your hand, add two copies that Cost 0 to your hand.
The Collector0When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.
Bucky Barnes1When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.
Morbius0Ongoing: +2 Power for each time you discarded a card this game.

3-cost cards in Pool 2

CharacterPowerAbility
Nakia1On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power.
Rhino3On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)
Storm2On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be placed here.
Vulture3When this card moves, +5 Power.
Sabretooth4When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.

4-cost cards in Pool 2

CharacterPowerAbility
Jubilee1On Reveal: Play a card from your deck at this location.
Shang-Chi3On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.
Warpath5Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

5-cost cards in Pool 2

CharacterPowerAbility
Hobgoblin-8On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
Leech3On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.
Vision7You can move this each turn.

6-cost cards in Pool 2

CharacterPowerAbility
The Infinaut20If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

Best cards in Pool 2

Some of the best cards in Marvel Snap may not look all that great from the outset, but with a bit of strategy, they can prove to be pretty useful. Here are some of the very best cards in Pool 2:

CharacterCostPowerAbility
Agent 1312On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
Okoye22On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
Scorpion22On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
Rhino33On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability)
Shang-Chi43On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.
Leech53On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.
Vision57You can move this each turn.
The Infinaut620If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

