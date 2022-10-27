Every Marvel Snap Pool 2 card – Best Pool 2 cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap offers both fans of card games and the Marvel universe alike a new experience with many characters that we already know and love. The game features dozens of superheroes and villains from the Marvel franchise, each with their own unique abilities. To unlock more cards, players will need to continue facing opponents to earn Credits and character-specific Boosters.

With enough Credits and Boosters, you can upgrade cards to increasingly higher levels. Upgrading cards is necessary to level up your Challenge Level, and doing so will reward you with all sorts of goodies such as Credits, Boosters, and new cards to add to your deck. Here are all of the cards available in the Pool 2 Collection Levels 222 through 450.

All Pool 2 cards in Marvel Snap

1-cost cards in Pool 2

Character Power Ability Agent 13 2 On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand. Ebony Maw 7 You can’t play this after turn 3. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here. Iceman 2 On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost. (maximum 6) Sunspot 1 At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

2-cost cards in Pool 2

Character Power Ability Cloak 4 On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location. Okoye 2 On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power. Scorpion 2 On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power. Swarm 3 When this is discarded from your hand, add two copies that Cost 0 to your hand. The Collector 0 When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power. Bucky Barnes 1 When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place. Morbius 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each time you discarded a card this game.

3-cost cards in Pool 2

Character Power Ability Nakia 1 On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power. Rhino 3 On Reveal: Ruin this location. (remove its ability) Storm 2 On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be placed here. Vulture 3 When this card moves, +5 Power. Sabretooth 4 When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.

4-cost cards in Pool 2

Character Power Ability Jubilee 1 On Reveal: Play a card from your deck at this location. Shang-Chi 3 On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power. Warpath 5 Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

5-cost cards in Pool 2

Character Power Ability Hobgoblin -8 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this. Leech 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand. Vision 7 You can move this each turn.

6-cost cards in Pool 2

Character Power Ability The Infinaut 20 If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

Best cards in Pool 2

Some of the best cards in Marvel Snap may not look all that great from the outset, but with a bit of strategy, they can prove to be pretty useful. Here are some of the very best cards in Pool 2: