Every Marvel Snap Pool 3 card – Best Pool 3 cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap gives players a wonderful new experience that showcases a lot of familiar faces in the Marvel franchise. It features dozens of Marvel superheroes and villains, each with their own unique abilities. To unlock more cards, players must first earn Credits and character-specific Boosters.

Once you have gathered enough Credits and Boosters, you can upgrade cards to increasingly higher levels. Upgrading cards is necessary to level up your Challenge Level, and doing so will reward you with all sorts of goodies such as Credits, Boosters, and new cards to add to your deck. Here are all of the cards available in the Pool 3 Collection Levels 462 and onward.

All Pool 3 cards in Marvel Snap

0-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Wasp 1 N/A Yellowjacket 2 On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.

1-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Deadpool 1 When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power. Human Torch 2 When this moves, double its Power. The Hood -2 On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand. Quinjet 2 Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. Zero 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

2-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Adam Warlock 0 At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card. Baron Mordo 3 On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its cost to 6. Beast 2 On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less. Black Widow 1 On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand. Colleen Wing 4 On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand. Dagger 1 When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there. Daredevil 2 On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own. Falcon 3 On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand. Goose 2 Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location. Hazmat 1 Ongoing: Give all other cards -1 Power. Invisible Woman 2 Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends. Mojo 2 Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power. Mysterio 5 As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends. Psylocke 1 On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy. Quake 3 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location. Viper 3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.

3-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Black Cat 6 If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it. Brood 2 On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power. Cerebro 0 Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power. Debrii 3 On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players. Electro 2 On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card per turn. Gambit 1 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card. Green Goblin -3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this. Juggernaut 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly. Kingpin 4 When a card moves here on turn 6, destroy it. Lockjaw 2 When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. Maximus 7 On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards. Moon Knight 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand. Mystique 0 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it. Patriot 1 Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power. Polaris 5 On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location. Rogue 1 On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location. Thor 4 On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck. Venom 1 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card. Wave 3 On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.

4-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Crossbones 8 You can only play this at locations where you are winning. Crystal 4 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards. Dracula 0 After the final turn, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power. Drax 4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power. Ghost Rider 3 On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location. Hellcow 6 On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand. Mister Negative 4 On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck. Omega Red 5 Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations. Rescue 4 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power. Rockslide 6 On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck. Spider-Man 3 On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn. Typhoid Mary 10 Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power. Wong 2 Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

5-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Aero 8 On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location. Black Bolt 8 On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand. Captain Marvel 6 At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible) Doctor Octopus 10 On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location. Jane Foster 8 On Reveal: Draw all cards that Cost 0 from your deck. Magik 3 You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’. Red Skull 15 Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power. Ronan the Accuser 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand. Sera 5 Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1) Taskmaster 0 On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.

6-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Agatha Harkness 14 Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you. Arnim Zola 0 On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations. Destroyer 16 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards. Doctor Doom 5 On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location. Giganto 14 You can only play this at the left location. Hela 6 On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations. Leader 4 On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side. Magneto 12 On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location. Ultron 8 On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.

9-cost cards in Pool 3

Character Power Ability Death 12 Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

Best cards in Pool 3

Some of the best cards in Marvel Snap may not look all that great from the outset, but with a bit of strategy, they can prove to be pretty useful. Here are some of the very best cards in Pool 3:

