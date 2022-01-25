Every Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and how to unlock them

No matter how big of a challenge you are facing in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, players don’t technically have to go into these battles alone. The card game offers a particular type of item called Mates, which ultimately act as cheerleaders on the duel field. There are more than a dozen of these to collect, but each bears their own distinct reaction animations that depend on how you are performing in a match.

Mates can be collected through three different methods in Master Duel: purchasing them from the Shop menu, completing mission milestones, and finishing the Duel Pass. As every Mate is exclusive to one of these three routes, here are all Mates that are currently available and how you can earn them.

Ancient Gear Wyvern : Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems American Football : Activate 100 Spell Cards

: Activate 100 Spell Cards Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring : Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems Basketball : Special Summon a Monster 200 times

: Special Summon a Monster 200 times Borreload Dragon : Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems Boxing Gloves : Activate 500 Spell Cards

: Activate 500 Spell Cards Car : Special Summon a Monster 30 times

: Special Summon a Monster 30 times Crown : Activate 1000 Trap Cards

: Activate 1000 Trap Cards Cyber Dragon Infinity : Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems Dark Magician : Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Available in the Shop’s Accessories tab for 300 Gems Darts : Activate 50 Trap Cards

: Activate 50 Trap Cards Inline Skates : Activate 10 Spell Cards

: Activate 10 Spell Cards Pot of Greed : Surpass Tier 100 in the Duel Pass

: Surpass Tier 100 in the Duel Pass Record Player : Summon a Monster 200 times

: Summon a Monster 200 times Rugby : Summon a Monster 1000 times

: Summon a Monster 1000 times Soccer Ball : Summon a Monster 30 times

: Summon a Monster 30 times Treasure Box: Special Summon a Monster 1000 times

