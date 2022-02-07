Every real world circuit in Gran Turismo 7

With Gran Turismo 7 featuring the biggest list of car brands to date, it also bears one of the largest sets of real world locations in the series. The list of names will certainly look familiar to most, as it is a complication of circuits that have all debuted in past installments. From Sunday Cup’s Red Bull Ring to the ever-so-massive Nurburgring, expect a wide range of diverse layouts to compete on.

In total, Gran Turismo 7 bears 17 real world circuits, with a majority of them last appearing in Gran Turismo Sport. Compared to its predecessor, the game does bring back NASCAR’s own Daytona International Speedway, featuring both its Superspeedway and Road Course layouts. In addition, each of these locations will include dynamic weather features for the first time ever, meaning conditions may vary over the course of just one race.

Keep in mind, developer Polyphony Digital has confirmed it plans on adding more courses during the game’s lifespan, so drivers are likely to see this list grow over time.

Here is the full list of real locations in Gran Turismo 7.

Autodromo de Interlagos

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Autopolis

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Daytona International Speedway

Fuji International Circuit

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Mount Panorama

Nurburgring

Red Bull Ring

Suzuka Circuit

Tsukuba Circuit

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Spring

