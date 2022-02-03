All car brands and designers featured in Gran Turismo 7 so far

With every new Gran Turismo game, developer Polyphony Digital is undoubtedly trying to outdo itself in terms of the quantity and variety of cars offered. The same certainly goes for Gran Turismo 7, as it is said the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 title holds over 400 cars. This means that drivers should spot dozens of popular car brands included. Many of these are recognizable names, as they’ve been featured in past installments, but there are some newcomers.

In addition to featured car brands, this entry is the first to include guest narration from actual automotive designers. At the moment, Polyphony has only revealed that former Mazda Executive Designer Tom Matano and Freeman Thomas, who conceptualized the Audi TT and Volkswagen New Beetle, will make appearances in the campaign’s Cafe feature. As more are announced, we will update the list of designers within the game.

Meanwhile, here are all of the 59 car brands revealed so far.

