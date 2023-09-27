Every Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Go (September 2023)

Catching shiny Pokemon is a major activity, especially for shiny hunters who actively play Pokemon Go. There are hundreds of shiny Pokemon to encounter, but not every shiny form is available. Niantic is keeping them behind the vault, and is slowly releasing them in special events, or providing rare opportunities for them to appear.

With the amount of shiny Pokemon that can appear, it’s hard to keep track of the ones that are shiny locked, and haven’t had that form released yet. This guide covers every shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Go, making it easier to know which ones you can and cannot catch.

All Shiny Locked Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

This list is consistently being updated as more Pokemon Go events are released, as many of those monthly events come with a shiny form for players to catch. I recommend being on the lookout for these Pokemon as they are bound to be appearing in the future, such as Guzzlord for October 2023. When a Pokemon’s shiny version unlocks to Pokemon Go, it’s always available, unless stated otherwise. Niantic does a good job of making sure this is shared for the entire community to see, well ahead of events.

Here’s every shiny locked Pokemon that does not have a shiny form in Pokemon Go.