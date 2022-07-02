Everything new coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.8

The Genshin Impact Version 2.8 live stream was held on July 2, giving fans a glimpse into what’s coming into the next version of the game. As Version 2.7 comes to a close, HoYoverse revealed everything new coming to the game in the next version. This is a full update, filled with a new limited area, new character, and cosmetics you can show off to your friends.

This update will precede the Version 3.0 update of Genshin Impact, which will introduce the new continent of Sumeru. While this may lead you to think this is a filler update, you’ll be glad to know there is a ton to expect coming forth once Version 2.8 drops on July 13.

Shikanoin Heizou and re-run banners

Only one new character is coming to the game next version. Shikanoin Heizou is a 4-star Anemo Claymore character and is the only new character available to summon for the next version.

As for the 5-star characters featured in Version 2.8, we can expect three different re-run banners. The characters Kazuha and Klee will be available to summon during the first half of the update, while Yoimiya will be available to summon during the second half.

Golden Apple Archipelago rework

Image via HoYoverse

Last year’s summer update brought a limited-time island to explore in the form of the Golden Apple Archipelago. This new area was fitted with chests, quests, puzzles, and Primogems galore. Unfortunately, this island was only available for a limited time.

That is until today, it seems. The Golden Apple Archipelago is coming back in a totally reworked form, with a new layout, puzzles, and stories abound. It will feature Kazuha, Fischl, Mona, and Xinyan — a diverse group for a new summer vacation.

Summertime Odyssey

Image via HoYoverse

The Summertime Odyssey is a series of events that will be featured on the Golden Apple Archipelago. In this event, you have to use your Wayrider ship to collect orbs around a set path. There’s also a combat portion of this event where you have to defeat waves of enemies.

Participate in this event to earn rewards like Primogems, Mora, and more, including Fischl’s new skin.

Reminiscent Regimen

Image via HoYoverse

Reminiscent Regimen is another event that will be featured on the Golden Apple Archipelago. This event seems to task you with collecting coins on a set course while defeating enemies along the way.

Hidden Strife

Image via HoYoverse

The Hidden Strife event will be featured on the Golden Apple Archipelago. This is a combat event that takes place on Mondstadt during a visit to the Dawn Winery.

This event features tons of fighting and is another great way to earn Primogems, Mora, Weapon Enhancement Crystals, and other great rewards.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Image via HoYoverse

This new event tasks you with doing some mechanics. It seems like you have to fit gears together in a certain order to get a machine working. Successful mechanics will be rewarded with loot such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit.

New skins

Image via HoYoverse

We’re getting new skins in this new version as well. Diluc and Fischl will be receiving new cosmetics in this update. Like with the other skin releases in the game, Fischl’s update will likely be available for free, while Diluc will initially release at a sale price.