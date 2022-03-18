Everything new coming to Genshin Impact Version 2.6

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 is set to release on March 30, and it’s bringing tons of new content to the game. As with every monthly update, HoYoverse has held a monthly stream that reveals everything coming to the game in the upcoming version. We’re getting new areas, new characters, and tons of new events.

Here’s everything new coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.6.

Kamisato Ayato, Kamisato Ayaka, and Venti

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kamisato Ayato is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Sword character. He’s the brother of Kamisato Ayaka and is a highly anticipated character. His Elemental Skill allows him to unleash rapid Hydro strikes at the enemy, while his Elemental Burst sends out a torrent of rain in a field that damages enemies. You can check out all of his skills, ascension materials, and talents in this guide here.

Meanwhile, Kamisato Ayaka and Venti are receiving re-runs. Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo Sword character and Venti is a 5-star Anemo Bow character. Both characters are powerful and popular, so save up on those Primogems so you can get as many of these characters as possible.

The Chasm and a new Archon Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Chasm is a brand new major area expansion coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.6. This area is similar to the major expansions found in Mondstadt and Inazuma, namely Dragonspine and Enkanomiya. The Chasm is located on the west-side of Liyue and will feature tons of areas to explore above ground and below ground.

A new Archon Quest is also arriving in Genshin Impact to further the lore of the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’ah. This will presumably take place in The Chasm, so there’s gonna be tons of exploring and questing to do here.

The Magnificent Irodori Festival

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Magnificent Irodori Festival is a massive festival event coming to Genshin Impact, bringing us back to Inazuma. There will be tons of mini-events taking place under the Irodori Festival umbrella. The Moon and Stars Inscribe, a photo-taking event, Theater Mechanicus, a tower defense event, Clash of Lone Blades, a combat event, and The Floral Courtyard, a flower growing event.

Spices From the West, Vibro-Crystal Research, Outside the Canvas Inside the Lens

Screenshot by Gamepur

A new event where an NPC from Sumeru will arrive to conduct some research. You’ll create some spices here which you can use to earn Primogems and other rewards. Meanwhile, the Vibro-Crystal Research event follows another researcher who is studying “the harmonic motion between gems known as Vibro-Crystals.” You’ll assist the researcher in collecting data with this combat event.

Finally, there’s another photo-taking event, Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens. You’ll take tons of photos at this event here.

New Artifacts and Weapons

Screenshot by Gamepur

A new 5-star weapon is releasing alongside Kamisato Ayato, which will be very useful for his characters. Meanwhile, there are also two new artifacts coming to this update. The Echoes of an Offering artifact set will buff Normal Attack DMG, while the Vermillion Hereafter set will increase ATK after using an Elemental Burst and losing health.