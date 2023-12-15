There are several returning Pokemon for you to discover and catch while you’re exploring Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk. One mythical Pokemon that fans have been trying to learn more about is Meloetta, and several signs point toward it making an appearance.

All eyes are searching for a way to track down Meloetta, and there are several mysteries surrounding this musical Pokemon. Because Meloetta is a mythical Pokemon, these are rarer more exclusive than many of the legendary Pokemon that have continued to return to the series, making the mystery around it all the more interesting. Here’s everything we know about Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk.

Can You Find & Catch Meloetta in The Indigo Disk?

Right now, we can confirm that Meloetta has not officially appeared in The Indigo Disk, and no one has confirmed that they have legitimately caught this mythical Pokemon. Meloetta continues to elude all players if it can even appear in the game at all, which many are trying to figure out based on the many signs.

There are several hints that Meloetta has appeared in The Indigo Disk, or it could make an appearance if you were to reveal yourself at a specific location. These in-game hints have been supported by several datamines surrounding The Indigo Disk, where Meloetta has a stat block, leading many to believe it should appear. The real trick is figuring out how this Mythical Pokemon finally makes its long-awaited appearance and what players have to do to get it to trigger.

We’ve visited a specific location that has been hinted at by players and in-game characters, but unfortunately, Meloetta does not show up when we visit it. I’ve been trying everything from dancing on the spot, performing specific emotes, and asking around to other NPCs to see if they can provide me any clues, so far, one of the larger clues that Meloetta made an appearance comes from providing a speaker upgrade on the Support Board. You can find him when visiting classroom 3-2 at the Blueberry Academy.

You can find the student to the far left of the 3-2 classroom. When speaking to him, he’ll tell you about how a breeze blew out of nowhere when he went to the meadows in the Terarium. He says he heard that someone had been “singing” there, at this location. Other than sharing any additional details about what the singing could be in The Indigo Disk, the student drops the subject and doesn’t talk about anything else.

However, when you purchase all Music Club Support Board upgrades in the League Club at Blueberry Academy, this student does disappear, and we’ve been able to find where he appears next. He could provide an additional clue of where we might have to track down Meloetta, but he didn’t give us too much to go on where we need to go in The Indigo Disk.

Although the guy goes missing, we can track down the location he visited in The Indigo Disk. You can visit this location in The Coastal Region, the northeast section of the Terarium, and you need to travel to the northeast of the Torchlit Labyrinth. From here, you will find a spot in the meadows and hear singing when you settle at the location. This is where I’ve performed several emotes and tried to get anything to happen here. Even though I’ve had little progress, I’m hopeful there’s a way to get Meloetta to appear, or some sequence of events I have to follow.

Could Meloetta Appear in An Event in The Indigo Disk?

There’s a good chance Meloetta might appear in a future event. Because Meloetta is a Mythical Pokemon, the Pokemon Company might treat it as a time-limited encounter, giving players a small window to find and catch it.

None of these details have been shared or confirmed by the Pokemon Company, making it an eluding guess. If it is a time-limited event, fans will want to make sure they’re there the moment it drops to ensure they don’t miss out on the chance. However, I guess it likely is not tied to an event, only because several NPCs reference Meloetta and an in-game location where they hear singing. There’s no reason to have a time-limited event if your characters are pointing out a place where you might also catch someone singing.

Plus, there’s already a Mythical Pokemon tied to an event on the way, Pecharunt. Pecharunt is the new Mythical Pokemon making its way to The Indigo Disk. Unless The Pokemon Company wants to double down on having two Mythical Pokemon with time-limited events, Meloetta is likely hiding somewhere in the game, waiting for all the puzzle pieces to fall together.

How those puzzle pieces work is entirely up for the Pokemon S&V The Indigo Disk community to figure out. For now, we’re waiting for more pieces to come together, and we will be actively updating this guide when we learn more detailed information. For now, I’ll continue searching through The Indigo Disk, speaking with NPCs and flipping over tables for any sign of singing, and use it to lead me to the next step.