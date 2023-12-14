How To Get Blueberry Quests In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: BBQ Points & Special Quests Explained

Among many new adventures for players to discover in the Indigo Disk are new Blueberry Quests (BBQs). These extracurricular activities are assigned to you by the Blueberry Academy and earn you rewards called Blueberry Points, which can be used to purchase a variety of perks.

Sure, BBQs is an adorable abbreviation, but these tasks are a robust part of the Blueberry Academy system, particularly when it comes to the League Club. So, to help you earn BPs to unlock in-game rewards, we’re listing out all of the Blueberry Quests and what you’ll earn for completing them.

What Are Blueberry Quests in The Indigo Disk DLC?

Blueberry Quests (BBQs) are special quests that you’ll be assigned during your time at Blueberry Academy. Once you complete your first class at Blueberry Academy, Lacey will tell you about Blueberry Quests.

After this conversation with her, the quests will start being sent to your Rotom Phone, and you’ll be able to complete them to earn Blueberry Points (BPs).

What Are Blueberry Points (BP) in The Indigo Disk DLC?

Blueberry Points are a currency used at Blueberry Academy. These points can be cashed in to purchase food in the Blueberry Academy Cafeteria and to buy items from the school store.

These points can also be donated to various clubs on campus, which earns you special rewards from those NPCs. For instance, donating Blueberry Points to the Baseball Club is how you’ll unlock new Pokeball throw animations in The Indigo Disk.

How Do You Get Blueberry Quests in The Indigo Disk DLC?

Blueberry Quests get sent straight to your Rotom Phone, and you can check which ones are currently available by using the Right Arrow Button to open the notification menu. Here, you can view your current list of quests, with a maximum of three active quests at once.

Each time you finish a BBQ, you’ll get a little notification at the top of your screen and see another one pop up to take its place. There’s also a bonus quest assigned for every 10 BBQs you complete. Basically, you’ll have a revolving door of Blueberry Quests available to you during your tenure at the Academy.

If you don’t like a particular BBQ, you can also pay 10 BP to change it by selecting that quest from the menu and pressing the “Change” option.

If you play with friends in Union Circle, you can take on quests together, and you will all earn BP for taking on these tasks.

All Blueberry Quests and Their Rewards

The BBQs you’re assigned vary in difficulty and in the rewards they offer, but most of them are relatively straightforward tasks that you can complete multiple times to rack up Blueberry Points. These can start to feel a bit repetitive after you’ve cycled through them, but after you complete a certain number of BBQs, you’ll unlock a wider variety of options for these quests.

Here’s a breakdown of the different types of quests we’ve seen so far and what you’ll get when you complete them.

Defeat 10 Wild Pokemon Using Auto Battle: 20 BP

Catch 1 Pokemon: 20 BP

Take a Photo of a Wild Pokemon That Is Swimming: 30 BP

Travel Over 500 Yards: 20 BP

Successfully Sneak Up on a Pokemon & Surprise Them With a Battle: 20 BP

Make Yourself a TM: 20 BP

Pick Up Items On the Ground 10 Times: 20 BP

Catch 1 Poison Type Pokemon: 40 BP

Catch 1 Ice-Type Pokemon: 40 BP

Take a Photo of a Pokemon in the Savanna Biome: 30 BP

All Bonus Blueberry Quests and Their Rewards

You earn bonus Blueberry Quests for every 10 standard ones you complete, and they’re bonuses for a reason. Bonus quests earn you a higher amount of BP, and they tend to be a smidge more challenging as well. When you have an active bonus quest, you’ll have four active items on your BBQ menu.

