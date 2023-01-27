Evony: The King’s Return codes (January 2023)

If you’ve spent time on YouTube, you’ve probably encountered an ad for Evony: The King’s Return. It is a game that has been around for years and has changed so much it is barely recognizable as the same game. It incorporates logic puzzles, resource management, and battle simulation into a single game.

To keep players excited about upcoming content, the developers often release gift codes for Evony: The King’s Return. However, these codes tend to expire very quickly, so you need to redeem them within a day or two of their release if you want to get the free gold and boosts they offer. Like in Genshin Impact, speed is of the essence in Evony: The King’s Return.

All Evony: The King’s Return codes

Evony: The King’s Return codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for Evony: The King’s Return.

Evony: The King’s Return codes (Expired)

These are the currently expired codes for Evony: the King’s Return.

EVKING666

THANKSEVONY

EVONYLOVE

KINGS2022

EV11000M

EVNOY10M

EVGIFTS

FATHERSDAY

How to redeem codes in Evony: The King’s Return

It is easy to redeem codes in Evony: The King’s Return. Just follow these straightforward steps:

While in the app, click on the Settings button (shown by three dots) on the right side of the screen. Click on the Redeem Code option Type the code into the text box that appears and click Claim The reward should be added to your account.

How to get more codes for Evony: The King’s Return

The team behind Evony: The King’s Return makes sure that each code is valid only for a few days, so you want to redeem them as quickly as possible. Your best bet to find new codes when they are released is to follow the developers on Twitter. You can also join the official Evony Discord server, where the developers occasionally run giveaways and release new codes.

Why won’t my Evony: The King’s Return codes work?

The most likely reason why codes for Evony: The King’s Return won’t work is that they’ve expired. Codes for this game don’t last long, so you need to act quickly to get the rewards. If you are sure the code should be valid, make sure you’ve typed it carefully. These codes are case-sensitive, so you will need to be precise when redeeming them.

What do Generals do in Evony: The King’s Return?

When monsters and bandits threaten your kingdom, you need to send troops out to confront them. Each army has different stats, depending on what kind of units they are comprised of, but all of these stats can be further enhanced by sending a general out with the army. Generals are powerful units that can be purchased with gold or unlocked during the story of Evony: The King’s Return. They give your armies valuable boosts, so you should never send an army out without a leader.

What is Evony: The King’s Return?

Evony: The King’s Return is a kingdom management sim with elements of PvE and PvP combat and logic puzzles mixed in. You can build your kingdom, research new technologies, and fight against invading forces. As your kingdom grows, you’ll gain powerful generals and expand your borders until you begin to attract more dangerous enemies to fight.