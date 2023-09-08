Fae Farm: All Adventuring Job Quests Solved

Most Fae Farm job quests are pretty straightforward. Growing 30 crops, fishing for rare fish, or beating a bunch of jumbles doesn’t require much thinking. However, Cleo’s Adventuring Jobs asks players to explore Azoria and other nearby lands to find her marker.

Though she does provide a vague hint, finding this golden artifact isn’t always easy. At times, it’ll be perched atop hard-to-reach pillars or almost completely hidden behind a waterfall. Needless to say, she really does know how to build a challenge. This guide helps you complete every Adventuring Job quest in Fae Farm.

All Cleo Marker Locations in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Adventuring Job Quest Description Location Appearance Adventuring 1 They say saltwater is good for your skin, but fresh water is great for your hair. Waterfall west to the beach. Adventuring 2 It’s no great leap to find this hideaway, but reaching my marker might be. At the bottom of the mines. Adventuring 3 Along a dark passage where a long climb meets a long drop, there is a safe egress. Near the Spooky Forest wayshrine. Adventuring 4 The magnificent matriarch stands tall, but she cannot see all. To Mother Wisp hideout’s east. Adventuring 5 With open arms, this great welcoming stone could almost reach itself. Near the entrance to the Floating Ruins, to the west. Adventuring 6 At the far end of the weightless relic realm, it is hidden in plain sight. TBA TBA Adventuring 7 TBA TBA TBA Adventuring 8 TBA TBA TBA Adventuring 9 TBA TBA TBA Adventuring 10 TBA TBA TBA

**This guide will continue to update as we locate the missing locations