Fae Farm: All Adventuring Job Quests Solved
Find Cleo’s marker in each Adventuring Job quest to unlock that Explorer’s Outfit in Fae Farm. Adventure for fashion!
Most Fae Farm job quests are pretty straightforward. Growing 30 crops, fishing for rare fish, or beating a bunch of jumbles doesn’t require much thinking. However, Cleo’s Adventuring Jobs asks players to explore Azoria and other nearby lands to find her marker.
Though she does provide a vague hint, finding this golden artifact isn’t always easy. At times, it’ll be perched atop hard-to-reach pillars or almost completely hidden behind a waterfall. Needless to say, she really does know how to build a challenge. This guide helps you complete every Adventuring Job quest in Fae Farm.
All Cleo Marker Locations in Fae Farm
**This guide will continue to update as we locate the missing locations