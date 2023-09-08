Fae Farm Fast Travel: All Seals & Wayshrines to Place Them

Unlock the secrets of fast travel in Fae Farm with our guide. Learn how to craft essential seals and locate wayshrines for efficient travel across Azoria.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though Fae Farm makes traversing its map incredibly fun with all that jumping and swimming, time is of the essence. Learning how to fast travel is a must to make every minute count. In Fae Farm, fast traveling isn’t unlocked automatically or by progressing through the story.

Instead, to earn the ability to fast travel from one point of the map to another, specific seals must be crafted and placed in the wayshrines of Azoria.

How to Fast Travel in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

A couple of empty placeholders populate specific locations of Azoria. In fact, you might have spotted the one standing near the farm’s lake to the west. Craft seals and place them in these empty wayshrines to unlock the ability to fast travel in Fae Farm.

To craft seals, a Seal Crafting Station is necessary. Open the build menu in the farm and navigate to the Crafting menu. The Seal Crafting Station can be built with 10 rough copper and 20 stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once built, head to the Seal Crafting Station to browse the seal recipesEach fast-traveling wayshrines requires a different seal. The one beside the farm requires a Peridot Seal.

Some resources may be easier to obtain than others. Additionally, it’ll also take some time (in most cases, a few seconds) for the seals to finish crafting. When they finish, just choose to “Collect Items” to add the seal to the inventory.

All that’s left now is to head to the fast-traveling wayshrines that require that seal and place it there.

Fae Farm: How to Craft All Seals & Where to Place Them

Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceSealResources RequiredWayshrine Location
Peridot Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Peridot		Homestead
Citrine Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Citrine		Saltwater Mines
Aquamarine Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Aquamarine		West Town
Topaz Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Topaz		Spooky Woods
Amethyst Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Amethyst		Floating Ruins
Rose Quartz Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Rose Quartz		Elven Village
Sapphire Seal5x Copper Ore
5x Iron Ore
15x Rough Sapphire		Fae Acres

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved