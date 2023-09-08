Fae Farm Mining: All Dungeons, Floor Seals, Ores & Crystals

For all its coziness, Fae Farm doesn’t fail to create a sense of danger and adventure inside its dungeons. By venturing into these dungeons, players can find all sorts of ores and crystals to bring back home and make a profit. There’s everything from Still, limited stamina, and jumbles roaming the areas won’t make this easy at all.

How Mining Works in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fae Farm equips you with a magical staff and a pickax before dropping you into the depths of the Saltwater Mines. Here, you’ll find enemies known as jumbles, each with their attack pattern. They can be taken down using the staff and spells you’ll unlock later in the game.

Once the area is clear of enemies, it’s a good idea to start mining all the coal and iron on these floors. Note that this will start consuming the energy bar and all your inventory space. Though a depleted health or energy bar won’t empty your inventory, it will take you out of the dungeons, resetting you back to floor 1.

The ores and crystal mined in dungeons can be taken back to the farm to produce ingots, polished gems, seals, or crafting recipes with the help of crafting stations.

Fast Travel and Seals in The Mines

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every dungeon has 25 floors. The deeper you go, the rarer the crystals and ores found will be. There will also be deadlier jumbles waiting to kick you out of their room.

Twenty-five floors sound like a lot to crush through in one take. Luckily, Fae Farm introduces the concept of fast-traveling seals in the mines, too. By placing the required seal on the floor’s entrance, the floor is permanently unlocked for fast travel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are three important things you should know about floor pedestals and seals:

Not every floor requires the same seal. Every few floors, a new type of seal will be required. The materials to craft it are always found in the same mines.

will be required. The materials to craft it are always found in the same mines. To place a fast-traveling seal in a floor pedestal, the previous floor pedestal must have its own seal already. That means that if floor 3 doesn’t have a seal on its pedestal, you can’t place a seal on floor 4.

its own already. That means that if floor 3 doesn’t have a seal on its pedestal, you can’t place a seal on floor 4. Walking out of the door of a floor won’t actually take you to the previous level; it will teleport you to the dungeon’s exit. The only way to get to a previous floor is by using the seal pedestal when unlocked.

Every Saltwater Mines Floor Seal for Fast Travel

Screenshot by Gamepur

Floor Required Seal Appearance Required Seal Floors 1-2

Floors 3-4 1x Copper Seal

2x Copper Seals Floors 5-6

Floors 7-8 1x Hammered Copper Seal

2x Hammered Copper Seals Floors 9-10

Floors 11-12 1x Engraved Copper Seal

2x Engraved Copper Seals Floors 13-14

Floors 15-16 1x Iron Seal

2x Iron Seals Floors 17-18

Floors 19-20 1x Hammered Iron Seal

2x Hammered Iron Seals Floors 21-22

Floors 22-24 1x Engraved Iron Seal

2x Engraved Iron Seals

Every Floating Ruins Level Seal for Fast Travel

Screenshot by Gamepur

Floor Required Seal Appearance Required Seal Floors 1-2

Floors 3-4 1x Feyrite Seal

2x Feyrite Seals Floors 5-6

Floors 7-8 1x Hammered Feyrite Seal

2x Hammered Feyrite Seals Floors 9-10

Floors 11-12 1x Engraved Feyrite Seals

2x Engraved Feyrite Seals Floors 13-14

Floors 15-16 1x Silver Seal

2x Silver Seals Floors 17-18

Floors 19-20 1x Hammered Silver Seal

2x Hammered Silver Seals Floors 21-22

Floors 22-24 1x Engraved Silver Seal

2x Engraved Silver Seals

Every Mineral Ore & Crystal and How to Find It in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Both ores and minerals can be found in the dungeons, but they aren’t all in the same place. Some can be found in the Saltwater Mines, while some will appear later on as you unlock new dungeons.

To inspect which resources can be found on specific floors of the mines, head to one of the seal pedestals. This will open an informative menu that lets you shift through each floor and look at the available resources to the right.