Fae Farm Mining: All Dungeons, Floor Seals, Ores & Crystals
Fae Farm offers players three mines to dungeon crawl through. Here is everything to know about monsters and loot in the depths.
For all its coziness, Fae Farm doesn’t fail to create a sense of danger and adventure inside its dungeons. By venturing into these dungeons, players can find all sorts of ores and crystals to bring back home and make a profit. There’s everything from Still, limited stamina, and jumbles roaming the areas won’t make this easy at all.
How Mining Works in Fae Farm
Fae Farm equips you with a magical staff and a pickax before dropping you into the depths of the Saltwater Mines. Here, you’ll find enemies known as jumbles, each with their attack pattern. They can be taken down using the staff and spells you’ll unlock later in the game.
Once the area is clear of enemies, it’s a good idea to start mining all the coal and iron on these floors. Note that this will start consuming the energy bar and all your inventory space. Though a depleted health or energy bar won’t empty your inventory, it will take you out of the dungeons, resetting you back to floor 1.
The ores and crystal mined in dungeons can be taken back to the farm to produce ingots, polished gems, seals, or crafting recipes with the help of crafting stations.
Fast Travel and Seals in The Mines
Every dungeon has 25 floors. The deeper you go, the rarer the crystals and ores found will be. There will also be deadlier jumbles waiting to kick you out of their room.
Twenty-five floors sound like a lot to crush through in one take. Luckily, Fae Farm introduces the concept of fast-traveling seals in the mines, too. By placing the required seal on the floor’s entrance, the floor is permanently unlocked for fast travel.
Here are three important things you should know about floor pedestals and seals:
- Not every floor requires the same seal. Every few floors, a new type of seal will be required. The materials to craft it are always found in the same mines.
- To place a fast-traveling seal in a floor pedestal, the previous floor pedestal must have its own seal already. That means that if floor 3 doesn’t have a seal on its pedestal, you can’t place a seal on floor 4.
- Walking out of the door of a floor won’t actually take you to the previous level; it will teleport you to the dungeon’s exit. The only way to get to a previous floor is by using the seal pedestal when unlocked.
Every Saltwater Mines Floor Seal for Fast Travel
|Floor
|Required Seal Appearance
|Required Seal
|Floors 1-2
Floors 3-4
|1x Copper Seal
2x Copper Seals
|Floors 5-6
Floors 7-8
|1x Hammered Copper Seal
2x Hammered Copper Seals
|Floors 9-10
Floors 11-12
|1x Engraved Copper Seal
2x Engraved Copper Seals
|Floors 13-14
Floors 15-16
|1x Iron Seal
2x Iron Seals
|Floors 17-18
Floors 19-20
|1x Hammered Iron Seal
2x Hammered Iron Seals
|Floors 21-22
Floors 22-24
|1x Engraved Iron Seal
2x Engraved Iron Seals
Every Floating Ruins Level Seal for Fast Travel
|Floor
|Required Seal Appearance
|Required Seal
|Floors 1-2
Floors 3-4
|1x Feyrite Seal
2x Feyrite Seals
|Floors 5-6
Floors 7-8
|1x Hammered Feyrite Seal
2x Hammered Feyrite Seals
|Floors 9-10
Floors 11-12
|1x Engraved Feyrite Seals
2x Engraved Feyrite Seals
|Floors 13-14
Floors 15-16
|1x Silver Seal
2x Silver Seals
|Floors 17-18
Floors 19-20
|1x Hammered Silver Seal
2x Hammered Silver Seals
|Floors 21-22
Floors 22-24
|1x Engraved Silver Seal
2x Engraved Silver Seals
Every Mineral Ore & Crystal and How to Find It in Fae Farm
Both ores and minerals can be found in the dungeons, but they aren’t all in the same place. Some can be found in the Saltwater Mines, while some will appear later on as you unlock new dungeons.
To inspect which resources can be found on specific floors of the mines, head to one of the seal pedestals. This will open an informative menu that lets you shift through each floor and look at the available resources to the right.
|Appearance
|Crystal
|Location
|Copper
|Saltwater Mines
|Citrine
|Saltwater Mines
|Peridot
|Saltwater Mines
|Iron
|Saltwater Mines
|Topaz
|Saltwater Mines
|Aquamarine
|Saltwater Mines
|Feyrite
|Floating Ruins
|Amethyst
|Floating Ruins
|Silver
|Floating Ruins
|Rose Quartz
|Floating Ruins
|Sapphire
|Floating Ruins
|Emerald
|Floating Ruins