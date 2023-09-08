Fae Farm: All Villager Jobs, Locations & Schedule

Fae Farm has a wide cast of wonderful characters, and they all have work to do. Here is the schedule for every NPC in Azoria.

Fae Farm throws a bunch of activities to do your way, but that doesn’t mean you’re the only busy villager in town. Azoria is full of vendors, blacksmiths, and romanceable characters who have a schedule of their own. Every character in Azoria contributes in one way or another, except for Bjorn maybe.

He’s just a “storyteller.” Still, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of NPCs that live in your new home, and it’s even harder to learn their schedules. This guide introduces every Fae Farm villager, what they sell, their schedule, and their location.

Romanceable Characters Schedules

Love is in the air when exploring Azoria, and catching your special someone can be tricky with busy schedules to maintain. However, below we outline where you can bump into each romanceable NPC pops up during their day. Keep in mind that they all start the day at Docks, either outside or inside the tavern. It’s a good idea to head there first thing in the morning before starting the day.

Fae Farm: Argyle’s Schedule

  • 6:00 – 9:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.
  • 10:00 – 11:00: Has a picnic at near Stay-A-While Bay.
  • 12:00 – 18:00: Heads to the Beach.
  • 19:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Jack’s Schedule

  • 6:00-15:00: Sharpens his axe at Docks, inside the Tavern.
  • 15:00 – 19:00: Spends his time in Hazy Haven or Spooky Woods.
  • 20:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Pyria’s Schedule

  • 6:00 – 11:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.
  • 12:00 – 20:00: Browses the Stalls in the Town Centre.
  • 21:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Galan’s Schedule

  • 6:00 – 7:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.
  • 8:00 – 10:30: Trains with a dummy in Verdant Valley.
  • 11:00 – 19:00: Stands in the frozen area near Homestead.
  • 20:00 – 22:00: Heads to East Town.
  • 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Pepper’s Schedule

  • 6:00 – 8:00: Stays at the Docks, inside the Tavern.
  • 9:00 – 10:30: Browses some stalls in the Town Center.
  • 11:00 – 18:00: Heads to Verdant Valley.
  • 18:00 – 23:00: Hangs around at the Docks.

Fae Farm: Nhamashal’s Schedule

  • 6:00 – 9:00: Hangs around at Docks, inside the Tavern.
  • 10:00 – 18:00: Stands in front of Rosalind’s shop in East Town.
  • 19:00 – 21:00: Paints a landscape in West Town.
  • 22:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: All NPC Jobs, Schedules & Locations

Looking for someone in town who isn’t you date? This is where you can find every NPC. They will all start their day at 6:00 and become unavailable at 23:00. Talk about working a long shift.

AppearanceNPC NameJobSchedule
AlaricLocal Wizard6:00 – 13:00: East Town
14:00 – 18:00: Verdant Valley
19:00 – 23:00: East Town
AspenCarpenter
Sells House Upgrades		6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
AugustFood Vendor
Cooking Job Quests		6:00 – 22:00: Docks
BjornTells Tales6:00 – 22:00: Docks
CharlesCharles’ Comfy Creations Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
CinderBlacksmith Tool Upgrades
Mining Job Quests		6:00 – 22:00: Docks
CleoAdventure Job Quests6:00 – 9:00: West Town
10:00 – 13:00: Verdant Valley
14:00 – 16:00: Unavailable, probably off in some adventure
17:00 – 19:00: East Town
20:00 – 23:00: West Town
DominicBaker & Ingredients Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Town Center
DrakBattlemaster
Magic Job Quests		6:00 – 22:00 Verdant Valley
EarlineAnimal Vendor (Chickoos and Cottontails)6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
EddyFishing Supplies Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Stay-A-While Bay
EmilyEmily’s Eccentric Extras Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
FridaInnkeeper6:00 – 22:00: Docks
GingerHealer’s Apprentice6:00 – 22:00: East Town
HollyCrops & Fertilizers Vendor
Farming Job Quests
6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
JadeShip Contracts6:00 – 22:00: Docks
JeremiahAnimal Vendor (Mamoos and Woolyhorns)6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
KasperDrinks Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Docks
MelBeekeeper Vendor
Critter Catching Job Quests		6:00 – 22:00: West Town
MerritTown Mayor6:00 – 22:00: Docks
MilesMailmann/a
MillieClothing & Accessories Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
NessaFishing Job Quests6:00 – 22:00: Docks
LorettaAnimal Breeder (Chickoos and Cottontails)6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
PatelAnimal Breeder (Mamoos and Woolyhorns)
Animal Job Quests		6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
PearlSells Produce Stands6:00 – 22:00: Docks
RosalindFlower Seeds Vendor6:00 – 22:00: East Town
SkyeGeneral Goods Vendor
Inventory Upgrade		6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
VeraPotions Vendor6:00 – 22:00: East Town
WillowTrees Vendor6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre

