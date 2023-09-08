Fae Farm: All Villager Jobs, Locations & Schedule

Fae Farm throws a bunch of activities to do your way, but that doesn’t mean you’re the only busy villager in town. Azoria is full of vendors, blacksmiths, and romanceable characters who have a schedule of their own. Every character in Azoria contributes in one way or another, except for Bjorn maybe.

He’s just a “storyteller.” Still, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of NPCs that live in your new home, and it’s even harder to learn their schedules. This guide introduces every Fae Farm villager, what they sell, their schedule, and their location.

Romanceable Characters Schedules

Love is in the air when exploring Azoria, and catching your special someone can be tricky with busy schedules to maintain. However, below we outline where you can bump into each romanceable NPC pops up during their day. Keep in mind that they all start the day at Docks, either outside or inside the tavern. It’s a good idea to head there first thing in the morning before starting the day.

Fae Farm: Argyle’s Schedule

6:00 – 9:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.

Heads to the Beach. 19:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Jack’s Schedule

6:00-15:00: Sharpens his axe at Docks, inside the Tavern.

Spends his time in Hazy Haven or Spooky Woods. 20:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Pyria’s Schedule

6:00 – 11:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.

Browses the Stalls in the Town Centre. 21:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Galan’s Schedule

6:00 – 7:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.

Heads to East Town. 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: Pepper’s Schedule

6:00 – 8:00: Stays at the Docks, inside the Tavern.

Heads to Verdant Valley. 18:00 – 23:00: Hangs around at the Docks.

Fae Farm: Nhamashal’s Schedule

6:00 – 9:00: Hangs around at Docks, inside the Tavern.

: Paints a landscape in West Town. 22:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.

Fae Farm: All NPC Jobs, Schedules & Locations

Looking for someone in town who isn’t you date? This is where you can find every NPC. They will all start their day at 6:00 and become unavailable at 23:00. Talk about working a long shift.