Fae Farm: All Villager Jobs, Locations & Schedule
Fae Farm has a wide cast of wonderful characters, and they all have work to do. Here is the schedule for every NPC in Azoria.
Fae Farm throws a bunch of activities to do your way, but that doesn’t mean you’re the only busy villager in town. Azoria is full of vendors, blacksmiths, and romanceable characters who have a schedule of their own. Every character in Azoria contributes in one way or another, except for Bjorn maybe.
He’s just a “storyteller.” Still, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of NPCs that live in your new home, and it’s even harder to learn their schedules. This guide introduces every Fae Farm villager, what they sell, their schedule, and their location.
Romanceable Characters Schedules
Love is in the air when exploring Azoria, and catching your special someone can be tricky with busy schedules to maintain. However, below we outline where you can bump into each romanceable NPC pops up during their day. Keep in mind that they all start the day at Docks, either outside or inside the tavern. It’s a good idea to head there first thing in the morning before starting the day.
Fae Farm: Argyle’s Schedule
- 6:00 – 9:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.
- 10:00 – 11:00: Has a picnic at near Stay-A-While Bay.
- 12:00 – 18:00: Heads to the Beach.
- 19:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.
Fae Farm: Jack’s Schedule
- 6:00-15:00: Sharpens his axe at Docks, inside the Tavern.
- 15:00 – 19:00: Spends his time in Hazy Haven or Spooky Woods.
- 20:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.
Fae Farm: Pyria’s Schedule
- 6:00 – 11:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.
- 12:00 – 20:00: Browses the Stalls in the Town Centre.
- 21:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.
Fae Farm: Galan’s Schedule
- 6:00 – 7:00: Stays at Docks, inside the Tavern.
- 8:00 – 10:30: Trains with a dummy in Verdant Valley.
- 11:00 – 19:00: Stands in the frozen area near Homestead.
- 20:00 – 22:00: Heads to East Town.
- 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.
Fae Farm: Pepper’s Schedule
- 6:00 – 8:00: Stays at the Docks, inside the Tavern.
- 9:00 – 10:30: Browses some stalls in the Town Center.
- 11:00 – 18:00: Heads to Verdant Valley.
- 18:00 – 23:00: Hangs around at the Docks.
Fae Farm: Nhamashal’s Schedule
- 6:00 – 9:00: Hangs around at Docks, inside the Tavern.
- 10:00 – 18:00: Stands in front of Rosalind’s shop in East Town.
- 19:00 – 21:00: Paints a landscape in West Town.
- 22:00 – 23:00: Heads back to the Docks.
Fae Farm: All NPC Jobs, Schedules & Locations
Looking for someone in town who isn’t you date? This is where you can find every NPC. They will all start their day at 6:00 and become unavailable at 23:00. Talk about working a long shift.
|Appearance
|NPC Name
|Job
|Schedule
|Alaric
|Local Wizard
|6:00 – 13:00: East Town
14:00 – 18:00: Verdant Valley
19:00 – 23:00: East Town
|Aspen
|Carpenter
Sells House Upgrades
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
|August
|Food Vendor
Cooking Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Bjorn
|Tells Tales
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Charles
|Charles’ Comfy Creations Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
|Cinder
|Blacksmith Tool Upgrades
Mining Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Cleo
|Adventure Job Quests
|6:00 – 9:00: West Town
10:00 – 13:00: Verdant Valley
14:00 – 16:00: Unavailable, probably off in some adventure
17:00 – 19:00: East Town
20:00 – 23:00: West Town
|Dominic
|Baker & Ingredients Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Center
|Drak
|Battlemaster
Magic Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00 Verdant Valley
|Earline
|Animal Vendor (Chickoos and Cottontails)
|6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
|Eddy
|Fishing Supplies Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Stay-A-While Bay
|Emily
|Emily’s Eccentric Extras Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
|Frida
|Innkeeper
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Ginger
|Healer’s Apprentice
|6:00 – 22:00: East Town
|Holly
|Crops & Fertilizers Vendor
Farming Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
|Jade
|Ship Contracts
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Jeremiah
|Animal Vendor (Mamoos and Woolyhorns)
|6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
|Kasper
|Drinks Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Mel
|Beekeeper Vendor
Critter Catching Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00: West Town
|Merrit
|Town Mayor
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Miles
|Mailman
|n/a
|Millie
|Clothing & Accessories Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
|Nessa
|Fishing Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Loretta
|Animal Breeder (Chickoos and Cottontails)
|6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
|Patel
|Animal Breeder (Mamoos and Woolyhorns)
Animal Job Quests
|6:00 – 22:00: Plains of Plenty
|Pearl
|Sells Produce Stands
|6:00 – 22:00: Docks
|Rosalind
|Flower Seeds Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: East Town
|Skye
|General Goods Vendor
Inventory Upgrade
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre
|Vera
|Potions Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: East Town
|Willow
|Trees Vendor
|6:00 – 22:00: Town Centre