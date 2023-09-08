Fae Farm Cozy Furniture: How Cozy Furniture Works & All Recipes

Nothing says self-awareness like Fae Farm, including “cozy” mechanics in its gameplay. Though there’s no shortage of farming features in the game, Phoenix Labs has not forgotten to tie everything up with lovely furniture and decor crafting.

You won’t only be tending after the farm but also making your house look as pretty as possible. There are rugs, fences, beds, desks, and plants. Still, the furniture is not just for decor; some make the house’s cozy meter grow and improve several aspects of the game, too.

Cozy Furniture in Fae Farm, Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

By entering the house and opening the Building menu, there’s an option to build and inspect the house’s Coziness meter. Coziness affects the size of the health, energy, and mana bars. This means the more cozy furniture you have in your house, the bigger those bars will get after sleeping.

Notice that not all furniture contributes to this end. Only the furniture listed under the Cozy Furniture submenu will impact health, energy, and mana replenishment.

In the Cozy Furniture submenu, you’ll notice inspiring, relaxing, and comforting items. Here’s how each of them affects the game.

Inspiring Cozy Items affect the Mana bar.

Relaxing Cozy Items affect the Energy bar.

Comforting Cozy Items affect the Health bar.

Fae Far: All Cozy Furniture Recipes

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Inspiring Cozy Item Recipes in Fae Farm

Image Furniture Requirements Stack of Books 5x Paper Small Bookshelf 3x Oak Lumber

1x Copper Ingot Painting Easel 1x Copper Ingot

2x Beech Lumber Display Stand 2x Feyrite Ingot

2x Polished Amethyst Gramophone 3x Silver Ingot

1x Polished Sapphire

1x Polished Emerald Fae Harp 3x Silver Ingot

3x Silk

All Relaxing Cozy Item Recipes in Fae Farm

Image Furniture Requirements Round Woven Stool 10x Plant Fibers Cute Chair 3x Beech Lumber

2x Cotton Fabric Cute Bed 1x Copper Ingot

5x Oak Lumber Sideboard 4x Flutterwood Lumber

1x Feyrite Ingot Round table 4x Sporewood Lumber

2x Silver Ingot Floor Lamp 2x Sporewood Lumber

5x Silver Ingot

All Comforting Cozy Item Recipes in Fae Farm