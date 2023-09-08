Fae Farm Cozy Furniture: How Cozy Furniture Works & All Recipes
Fae Farm gets cozy with home decorations – but certain items will offer you important buffs. Here is everything to know about cozy items.
Nothing says self-awareness like Fae Farm, including “cozy” mechanics in its gameplay. Though there’s no shortage of farming features in the game, Phoenix Labs has not forgotten to tie everything up with lovely furniture and decor crafting.
You won’t only be tending after the farm but also making your house look as pretty as possible. There are rugs, fences, beds, desks, and plants. Still, the furniture is not just for decor; some make the house’s cozy meter grow and improve several aspects of the game, too.
Cozy Furniture in Fae Farm, Explained
By entering the house and opening the Building menu, there’s an option to build and inspect the house’s Coziness meter. Coziness affects the size of the health, energy, and mana bars. This means the more cozy furniture you have in your house, the bigger those bars will get after sleeping.
Notice that not all furniture contributes to this end. Only the furniture listed under the Cozy Furniture submenu will impact health, energy, and mana replenishment.
In the Cozy Furniture submenu, you’ll notice inspiring, relaxing, and comforting items. Here’s how each of them affects the game.
- Inspiring Cozy Items affect the Mana bar.
- Relaxing Cozy Items affect the Energy bar.
- Comforting Cozy Items affect the Health bar.
Fae Far: All Cozy Furniture Recipes
All Inspiring Cozy Item Recipes in Fae Farm
|Image
|Furniture
|Requirements
|Stack of Books
|5x Paper
|Small Bookshelf
|3x Oak Lumber
1x Copper Ingot
|Painting Easel
|1x Copper Ingot
2x Beech Lumber
|Display Stand
|2x Feyrite Ingot
2x Polished Amethyst
|Gramophone
|3x Silver Ingot
1x Polished Sapphire
1x Polished Emerald
|Fae Harp
|3x Silver Ingot
3x Silk
All Relaxing Cozy Item Recipes in Fae Farm
|Image
|Furniture
|Requirements
|Round Woven Stool
|10x Plant Fibers
|Cute Chair
|3x Beech Lumber
2x Cotton Fabric
|Cute Bed
|1x Copper Ingot
5x Oak Lumber
|Sideboard
|4x Flutterwood Lumber
1x Feyrite Ingot
|Round table
|4x Sporewood Lumber
2x Silver Ingot
|Floor Lamp
|2x Sporewood Lumber
5x Silver Ingot
All Comforting Cozy Item Recipes in Fae Farm
|Image
|Furniture
|Requirements
|Rustic Stool
|6x Beech Log
|Small Bench
|2x Oak Lumber
1x Copper Ingot
|Floor Pillow
|3x Cotton Fabric
|Armchair
|2x Oak Lumber
3x Wool Fabric
3x Cotton Fabric
|Tall Clock
|3x Flutterwood Lumber
1x Feyrite Ingot
1x Polished Rose Quartz
|Stack of Pillows
|6x Silk