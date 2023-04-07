Fallout 3: All Console Commands
You can change the experience of your Fallout 3 game after inputting a few console commands.
Returning to Fallout 3 is always an exciting prospect for players or those who want to experience it for the first time. It’s a standout title in the Fallout series, but some players might want to play with certain aspects added to it, and they can do that through Console Commands.
Console Commands are an excellent way to provide easy-to-find weapons or make it far easier to have all the currency you need to play the game. It’s up to you how you use these commands, which offer a lot of variety to your gameplay. This guide covers every Console Command you can use in Fallout 3.
How to use all Console Commands in Fallout 3
You can use multiple commands in Fallout 3 while entering the Console Command. Many of these requests require you to know the item code, NPC code, or skill code associated with it.
You can enter two kinds of Console Commands: Gameplay Commands and Character Commands. The character commands will directly alter your character, whereas the gameplay commands deal with the environment and can alter your quest progression.
All Fallout 3 Character Commands
You can use these commands to alter your character in Fallout 3.
|Character Command
|Command Effect
|addspecialpoints #
|Add a certain amount of Special Points to your character
|advlevel
|Increase your character’s level by one
|modpca (S.P.E.C.I.A.L) #
|Change a character’s Special Stat
|player.additem (Item Code) #
|Add a specific item to your character’s inventory
|player.additem 0000000F #
|Add a set amount of money to your character’s inventory
|player.agerace 1
|Age your character
|player.placeatme (NPC Code) #
|Spawn a specific NPC character at your character’s location
|player.removeperk (Item Code) #
|Remove a perk from your character
|player.setactorfull name (first name) (last name)
|Reset your character’s name and give them a new one
|player.setav (S.P.E.C.I.A.L) #
|Set the Special stat on your character to a specific number
between one and 10
|player.setav(Skill) #
|Set a character’s skill level to any number up to 100
|player.setlevel #
|Change your character’s level
|playersetav speedmult #
|Change your character’s speed to any you like, and you
can go above 100
|rewardKarm #
|Give your character a set number of Karma points
|rewardxp #
|Give your character a set amount of Experience Points
|setgs fAVDCarryWeightsBase #
|Set your character’s maximum carrying weight
|setPCyoung
|Use this command to make your character a child
|setspecialpoints #
|Add the amount of Special Points you want to give your
character
|showracemenu
|Reset your character’s appearance
|tgm
|Activate God Mode on your character
All Fallout 3 Gameplay Commands
These are all the commands you can use to alter the gameplay of your Fallout 3 experience.
|Gameplay Command
|Command Effect
|agerace 1
|Age an NPC by a set amount
|coc (CellID) #
|Teleport your character to a specific cell
|coc testqaitems
|Warp to a room with items in it
|CompleteAllObjectives
|Complete all objectives on a specific quest
|Disable
|Delete a character without killing them
|DisableAllMines
|Disable all mines in your Fallout 3 game
|fov #
|Change your field of view, which can go from 1 to 180
|GetQuestCompleted
|Complete the current quest
|getXPfornextlevel
|Learn how many more experience points you need for the next level
|Kill
|Take out a specific NPC
|KillAll
|Kill all nearby NPCs
|MoveToQuestTarget
|Teleport your character to a quest’s target location
|player.modscale 1
|Become a giant in Fallout 3
|set timescale to #
|Change how quickly time passes by in your game
|setgs fJumpHeightMin #
|Set how high your character can jump
|setscale #
|Change the size of a specific NPC, or your current target
|tai
|Toggle NPC A.I
|tcai
|Toggle NPC Combat A.I
|TCL
|Turn on No-Clip mode
|tfc
|Turn on Toggle Free Camera mode while playing
|TG
|Turn on or off the grass in your Fallout 3 game
|tm
|Turn on or off your player’s HUD
|tmm1
|Turn on all map markers in your Fallout 3 game
|TT
|Turn on or off trees in your Fallout 3 game
|TWF
|Turn on or off the Wireframe mode in your Fallout 3 game
|unlock
|Unlock the selected lock you are targeting