Fallout 3: All Console Commands

Returning to Fallout 3 is always an exciting prospect for players or those who want to experience it for the first time. It’s a standout title in the Fallout series, but some players might want to play with certain aspects added to it, and they can do that through Console Commands.

Console Commands are an excellent way to provide easy-to-find weapons or make it far easier to have all the currency you need to play the game. It’s up to you how you use these commands, which offer a lot of variety to your gameplay. This guide covers every Console Command you can use in Fallout 3.

How to use all Console Commands in Fallout 3

You can use multiple commands in Fallout 3 while entering the Console Command. Many of these requests require you to know the item code, NPC code, or skill code associated with it.

You can enter two kinds of Console Commands: Gameplay Commands and Character Commands. The character commands will directly alter your character, whereas the gameplay commands deal with the environment and can alter your quest progression.

All Fallout 3 Character Commands

You can use these commands to alter your character in Fallout 3.

Character Command Command Effect addspecialpoints # Add a certain amount of Special Points to your character advlevel Increase your character’s level by one modpca (S.P.E.C.I.A.L) # Change a character’s Special Stat player.additem (Item Code) # Add a specific item to your character’s inventory player.additem 0000000F # Add a set amount of money to your character’s inventory player.agerace 1 Age your character player.placeatme (NPC Code) # Spawn a specific NPC character at your character’s location player.removeperk (Item Code) # Remove a perk from your character player.setactorfull name (first name) (last name) Reset your character’s name and give them a new one player.setav (S.P.E.C.I.A.L) # Set the Special stat on your character to a specific number

between one and 10 player.setav(Skill) # Set a character’s skill level to any number up to 100 player.setlevel # Change your character’s level playersetav speedmult # Change your character’s speed to any you like, and you

can go above 100 rewardKarm # Give your character a set number of Karma points rewardxp # Give your character a set amount of Experience Points setgs fAVDCarryWeightsBase # Set your character’s maximum carrying weight setPCyoung Use this command to make your character a child setspecialpoints # Add the amount of Special Points you want to give your

character showracemenu Reset your character’s appearance tgm Activate God Mode on your character

All Fallout 3 Gameplay Commands

These are all the commands you can use to alter the gameplay of your Fallout 3 experience.