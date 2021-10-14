How to unlock the Esperanza – West Lado Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

While exploring the capital of Esperanza, you’ll probably stumble upon a few secrets. In fact, you might find a couple of Criptograma Chests, too. Here’s our guide to help you unlock the Esperanza – West Lado Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6: How to unlock the Esperanza – West Lado Criptograma Chest

To find the Esperanza – West Lado Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6, you’ll want to head to the Siete Pajaros Apartments. These buildings are just southwest of the Mercurio Mecanico guerrilla hideout.

The chest itself (as seen in the featured image) is on the ground. But, we still need to look for the two Criptograma Charts. If you take a look at your surroundings, you’ll notice blue symbols on the walls. Likewise, you’ll spot a grapple point.

Criptograma Chart: Car Clasico

Use your grapple and climb up. You should see the first Criptograma Chart on the rooftop terrace.

Criptograma Chart: El Flamenco

From your current location with the first card, use the zipline to reach the building on the opposite side. Climb up to grab the second card.

After getting both, go back to the ground area. You should now be able to unlock the Esperanza – West Lado Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6. As usual, a bit of randomness is involved, but we did receive the Fuego Coat MK II from this container. Lastly, while you’re roaming around in the capital, you might as well open another Criptograma Chest in La Divinidad Cathedral in Old Pueblo.