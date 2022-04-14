Far Cry 6 original game soundtrack heading to vinyl in October

If you loved the soundtrack in Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 and always wanted to own a physical copy, you’re in luck. Laced Records is releasing a vinyl of the open-world shooter’s Pedro Bromfman’s score. The Far Cry 6 original game soundtrack is set to release on vinyl this October.

The Far Cry 6 soundtrack vinyl features 48 original tracks mastered for the release across two records, as well as 14 extra diegetic and radio tracks on a third disc. That’ll take you back to Yara. Pre-orders are open now over on Laced Records for both the standard black edition of the soundtrack and the limited edition, which features the same tracks on two red discs (original songs) and a blue disc (those diegetic and radio numbers).

According to the listings on Laced Records, “it was a priority for the Far Cry 6 music team to truthfully represent the Latino spirit, and highlight authentic Latin American and Afro-Latin artists from off the beaten path.” You’ll get to hear it all without any pesky game distracting you from the layers of Bolivian ronroco, Cuban tres, and Spanish guitar that make up the music of the latest Far Cry.

The Far Cry 6 vinyl release joins Square Enix’s Chrono Cross as the latest of many official physical soundtrack releases. Thankfully, too, Far Cry’s soundtrack is less confusing than the mess Chrono Cross gave us.