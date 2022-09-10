Ubisoft+ will allow players to play Far Cry 6, Assassins Creed, and more free to try for 30 days

Another gaming monolith has thrown a ring into the subscription service arena. Ubisoft is rising alongside the Xbox Game Passes of the world and offering a subscription service of their own, Ubisoft+. Ubisoft+ will offer players 100+ different games for players to try, and best of all, players can try the service for one month until October 10 starting today.

Some of the titles headlining this new service as some pretty extravagant games. Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege are among the big names available, but some smaller titles will be available to play on the new platform as well, with indie games like Evan’s Remains, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and Lake joining the service.

There will be two plans priced you can subscribe to: a PC Access plan and a Multi Access plan, priced at $14.99 and $17.99 a month respectively. The latter plan will also include the ability to stream certain games from Google Stadia and Amazon Luna through cloud streaming. (You can sign-up for the service through the official website here.)

After signing up for the service, you will have to download the Ubisoft Connect launcher to play these games. Ubisoft+ is similar to other services like EA Pro Play, which allows you to play a variety of different games within the Ubisoft catalogue for one monthly price. This, of course, puts it in direct competition with other services like the Xbox Game Pass.

The free 30 days of Ubisoft+ promotion will end on October 10. Be sure to take advantage of this limited time offer before it ends.