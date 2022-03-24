Far Cry 6 Stranger Things DLC features the Demogorgon as part of free weekend

Far Cry 6 is no stranger to DLC: we’ve already seen expansions with playable villains like Vaas and Pagan Min. Next up is a crossover adventure with Netflix’s ever-popular series Stranger Things. That show’s fourth season is around the corner, and Far Cry 6’s new DLC is coming this very weekend.

The mission trailer features lots of visuals from the show, including a portal to the Upside Down and scientists in hazmat suits. You’ll be tasked with closing the aforementioned portal but not before tracking down your adorable canine companion Chorizo, who’s gone missing. The trailer also features the Demogorgon, the main monster from Stranger Things‘ first season — it probably has something to do with Chorizo’s disappearance.

The crossover mission, dubbed The Vanishing, will be available for free, and it launches this weekend. Even better, Far Cry 6 itself will be free to play all weekend long. If you don’t already have the game, you can try it from tonight, March 24, through Sunday, March 27. Yes, that means you can download the game and play The Vanishing totally free of charge this weekend if you just want to do that. Far Cry 6 will be marked down by a hefty 50% during the trial window, so there’s a solid discount if you decide to go for the full game.