Where to find all weapons and temples in Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC

In the Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC, players will need to track down their weapons on the map before they can use them. They will need to find weapon shrines where they will face various challenges to get the weapons they need.

You can find each Shrine location marked by the padlock symbol on the map below. Each one has a number to the left and a list below detailing which weapons you can find at each numbered location. You will need to kill a set number of enemies at the shrines to complete the challenge and unlock the chest there that grants access to the weapon.

Shotgun Machine Gun Bow Grenade Launcher SMG Rifle Sniper Rifle Auto Pistol

Which weapons you go for, and in which order, is up to you. The Rifle is extremely powerful, though, and will make quick work of almost any enemy after a couple of upgrades.

To upgrade your weapons, you need to purchase case upgrades from the weapons locker that can be found at the safe houses on the map. You can also rerun the shrines to get another variant of the weapon with new mods and potentially a Power pickup that will give you additional damage with that weapon type.