Far Cry 6: The Seeds of Love quest guide – Where to find Lorenzo’s children

The Seeds of Love is a Yaran Story (sidequest) that you can complete in Far Cry 6. Beware, though, because it’s like looking for needles in a haystack or, in this case, looking for specific landmarks in a vast country. Here’s our Far Cry 6 The Seeds of Love quest guide to help you find all of Lorenzo’s children.

Far Cry 6: Where to find Lorenzo’s children for The Seeds of Love quest (Yaran Story)

To unlock The Seeds of Love quest in Far Cry 6, you’ll first need to meet these requirements:

Complete Meet the Legends – This is an operation that takes you to the Patriotas Peak guerrilla base in El Este. You’ll also meet important characters such as El Tigre and Lorenzo.

Complete The First Love – This is a Yaran Story sidequest from Lorenzo. The marked location has several booby traps. Once you talk to Lorenzo’s old sweetheart, you’ll finish this sidequest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you return to Patriotas Peak, Lorenzo should have The Seeds of Love quest for you. This entails finding seven of Lorenzo’s children and handing them his apology letter. The only clues you’ll receive from Lorenzo are photos of landmarks near where his kids are. Trying to search for all of them can be quite a hassle.

In any case, you can refer to the map of El Este below to know about their general locations. Once you find any of Lorenzo’s children in Far Cry 6, you’ll have a somewhat lengthy conversation before you complete that tally.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #1

Location: Barrida, Sierra Perdida (northern tip of this province).

Additional info: The guards are outside his house. Take them out, which will also cause the door to open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #2

Location: Perdomo Farm, Savannah Fields (north), Sierra Perdida (eastern section of this province).

Additional info: You’ll find Lorenzo’s Son’s Key on a table outside. Use it to enter the house. You’ll find this fella who looks a bit like pro-wrestler Kenny Omega.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #3

Location: Oceguera Farm, Savannah Fields (south), Sierra Perdida (eastern section of this province).

Additional info: You’ll find a flower that you can sniff. Once you do this, you’ll see Lorenzo’s daughter magically appear in the distance. Because Dani is hallucinating, just keep following her whenever she reappears. After a while, you’ll be able to talk to her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #4

Location: Santo Domingo, Sierra Perdida (just west of the Patriotas Peak guerrilla base).

Additional info: He’s trapped inside a room and the door is locked. You’ll need to go on the rooftop of a house across the street and shoot the lock through the window opening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #5

Location: Todos Santos Cemetery, Sierra Perdida (further west of the Patriotas Peak guerrilla base and the spot where you found Lorenzo’s child #4).

Additional info: You’ll hear someone making strange noises when you enter the cemetery. Look for a hut just past the sloping path to find this dude who’s pretending to be a zombie.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #6

Location: Flores Farm, Conuco (at the southwestern area of this province close to the highway).

Additional info: When you reach the hut, pet the dog so that it leads you to its owner. Unfortunately, the good doggo can also bug out if you encounter hostiles. Still, you can cross the river and make your way to the right. You’ll find a small camp where two people are having a romantic moment. Surprisingly, they’ll realize that they’re both Lorenzo’s children, too. That guy surely gets around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo’s child #7

Location: Concepcion, Conuco (it’s a town in the eastern bay of the province).

Additional info: Head to the western road of Concepcion to reach Corazon Alley. You’ll see someone painting graffiti on the walls. Talk to her to complete this tally.

Once you’ve found all seven of Lorenzo’s children, you’ll complete The Seeds of Love quest in Far Cry 6. You’ll receive the Krate Kat weapon charm and Lorenzo’s gratitude for all your effort.