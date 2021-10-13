How to get The Transubstantiator sniper rifle in Far Cry 6

There are many unique weapons in Far Cry 6. One of these is The Transubstantiator found in Valle de Oro. You don’t actually need to trek there immediately since an operation leads us close to its location. Here’s our guide to help you get The Transubstantiator unique sniper rifle in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6: How to get The Transubstantiator unique sniper rifle

The Transubstantiator sniper rifle in Far Cry 6 is found in the True Yaran Academy in Cielo Gardens, Noventarmas, Valle de Oro. You probably won’t go there while free-roaming, so you can just wait until you receive the Re-Education operation. This main mission can be done fairly early on as you progress further in Valle de Oro’s main mission arc.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The objective is to meet up with a man named Matias (a doctor who’s also a friend of the Maximas Matanzas faction), and protect the building that he’s in. You’re eventually told to grab a trauma kit from a nearby facility. Once you make your way there, be on the lookout for a manhole.

Climb down the ladder to find a Yaran Contraband chest. Open it to receive The Transubstantiator unique sniper rifle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As far as mods go, The Transubstantiator sniper rifle in Far Cry 6 has the following:

Soft-Target Rounds

Small Russian Scope

Fast Reload

Vampiric Triada